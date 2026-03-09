CoverMyMeds Expands Specialty Access and Affordability Solutions to Accelerate Therapy Journeys

New capabilities will streamline medical prior authorization, benefits investigation and patient enrollment for specialty therapies

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CoverMyMeds today announced the launch of expanded Specialty Access and Affordability Solutions designed to help patients start therapies faster. The new capabilities deliver an industry-first, fully integrated medication access experience that brings benefits investigation, medical and pharmacy prior authorization and patient services enrollment together directly within the CoverMyMeds workflow.

The enhancements extend CoverMyMeds' ability to support any medication, from the most complex specialty therapies to traditional retail prescriptions, while reducing administrative work for care teams and improving the overall patient experience.

Today, specialty care teams often rely on upwards of nine different digital applications to help patients access medications, creating delays in time to therapy and provider workloads.1 These challenges are compounded by manual outreach, fragmented workflows and information gaps that can slow the path to therapy. Sixty‑three percent of clinicians identify these responsibilities as the most time‑consuming,1 particularly for specialty treatments that require complex benefit verification and authorization. Across specialty care, traditional hub solutions often close the gap for patients and care teams to support getting patients on therapy, but many provider workflows lack the tools and technology to expedite appropriate, prescribed treatment. 2 CoverMyMeds' new Specialty Access and Affordability Solutions are specifically designed to help change that.

This new integrated experience expands automation across routine prior authorization workflows for medications covered under both medical and pharmacy benefits. The process begins with an intelligent eligibility check that routes each request to the appropriate benefit pathway for processing. Then, it automates the completion of enrollment and prior authorization forms leveraging clinical data from within the EHR and submits required documentation to insurance. This integrated capability maintains visibility for the provider during this process and can be integrated with hubs and specialty pharmacies that are also responsible for supporting patients getting on therapy.

As a result, providers and care teams can expect fewer delays and more efficient workflows, while biopharma companies gain actionable insights to strengthen patient support programs and accelerate specialty therapy initiation.

"These new, Specialty Access and Affordability Solutions build on nearly two decades of leadership in electronic prior authorization and reflect our continued commitment to simplifying medication access," said Chrissy Hand, Chief Product and Commercial Officer at CoverMyMeds. "By connecting and automating more of the medication access journey, we're helping providers reduce complexity, accelerate access to specialty therapies and spend more time focused on patient care."

To preview the new Specialty Access and Affordability Solutions ahead of HIMSS26, visit the links below:

For providers, health systems and care teams, click here.

For biopharma companies, click here.

For those attending HIMSS26, join CoverMyMeds during our industry solution panel session on Tuesday, March 10 at 10:15 am PST or visit the CoverMyMeds booth 1422.

About CoverMyMeds

CoverMyMeds, part of McKesson Corporation, is a medication access company committed to helping people get the medicine they need to live healthier lives. Through innovation and collaboration, CoverMyMeds solutions connect the healthcare network to improve medication access, increase speed to therapy and reduce prescription abandonment. The network includes 350+ electronic health record systems, 50,000+ pharmacies, 1,000,000+ providers and most health plans and PBMs. Learn more at covermymeds.health.

_______________________________

1 CoverMyMeds, Discovery Research, 2024.

2 Turbow, Sara, Julie R. Hollberg, and Mohammed K. Ali. "Electronic Health Record Interoperability: How Did We Get Here and How Do We Move Forward?" JAMA Health Forum, published March 17, 2021. https://doi.org/10.1001/jamahealthforum.2021.0253.

SOURCE CoverMyMeds