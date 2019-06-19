Covers.com Celebrates Their $25,000 Streak Survivor Contest Winner

CHICAGO, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Covers.com, the leader in free-to-play sports betting contests, celebrated a milestone over the weekend when their contest player 'mctrap' got 21 consecutive wins in the Streak Survivor contest. He won $25,000 in cold-hard cash and a place on the coveted Streak Survivor All-Star list.

Streak Survivor is Covers.com's sports betting contest for new and experienced sports bettors alike, where players can test their handicapping skills on most major sports. The more consecutive correct picks, the more they win. It's that simple. Contestants vie to win cash and Covers prizes, including our $25,000 and $100,000 top prizes.

The landmark win for mctrap came on Saturday evening as he selected the Over 11 runs in the San Diego Padres-Colorado Rockies MLB game. As exciting as this achievement is, mctrap's streak isn't over yet: he's now only four winning picks away from the $100,000 grand prize, which hasn't been won since 2007.

"Our brain is like a pattern-seeking survival machine and the habits are how we ensure that we don't always have to think too hard about what we're going to do," mctrap explained in an interview last Wednesday. "We look for familiar situations, so I have certain criteria that I look for as far as handicapping habits and I've just kind of developed those habits and I rely on those."

His $25,000 prize is a fitting number as Covers enters into its 25th year anniversary in 2020.

"Running our Covers contests is an important part of providing a fun and engaging experience for our users. We are delighted to see Streak Survivor contestant mctrap doing so well, winning the $25,000 prize and close to our grand prize of $100,000," says Mark Harper, General Manager of Nova Scotia Sports Media Pros and Covers Media Group.

mctrap is feeling good with his $25,000, but make no mistake: His streak is not finished yet and he has his sights on the $100,000 grand prize. His next pick isn't in yet and he has until June 25 to make that selection.

About Covers Media Group:

Covers Media Group is an online publisher, providing sports gaming enthusiasts with valuable news, editorial and analysis as well as accurate and up-to-date scores, odds, matchups and statistics information. The Covers.com property was originally launched in 1995 and continues to be recognized as an industry leader, reaching several million passionate and engaged worldwide users every month. Find Covers on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Covers Media Group is wholly owned by Tribune Media.

About Tribune Media:

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is home to a diverse portfolio of television and digital properties driven by quality news, entertainment and sports programming. Tribune Media is comprised of Tribune Broadcasting's 42 owned or operated local television stations reaching approximately 49 million households, national entertainment cable network WGN America, whose reach is more than 75 million households, Tribune Studios, and a variety of digital applications and websites commanding 49 million monthly unique visitors online. Tribune Media also includes Chicago's WGN-AM and the national multicast networks Antenna TV and THIS TV, and Covers Media Group, an unrivaled source of online sports betting information. Additionally, the Company owns and manages a significant number of real estate properties across the U.S. and holds a variety of investments, including a 31% interest in Television Food Network, G.P., which operates Food Network and Cooking Channel. For more information please visit www.tribunemedia.com.

SOURCE Tribune Media Company