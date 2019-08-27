Covers.com Introduces Four New Handicappers To Their Experts Roster

GALWAY, Ireland, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Covers.com, the leader in sports betting information* and advice since 1995, is excited to announce the addition of four new brands to their industry-leading team of Covers Experts sports handicappers.

Covers Experts has been the No. 1 name in paid sports betting advice since 2002 with its roster of the biggest and best professional handicappers around.

Covers Experts' goal is to guide their customers towards consistent profits over the long term with individual premium sports picks & packs. They offer a wide range of products, including all-sports subscriptions to league-specific subscriptions for the seasoned sports bettor and for those new to sports betting, they offer daily free picks, with no membership or purchase required.

Now, their roster gets even better as they add the following new sports handicapping professionals to their team:

Forum Legends - Forum Legends is comprised of the best-of-the-best from the Covers Forums. Each member is responsible for picks across specific sports: LeagueCapper (NFL+NBA), Danrules24 (MLB), AJMay (NHL), bookieassassin (NCAAF), Cappologist (NCAAB).

Spread Knowledge - Spread Knowledge is a sports data aggregator which produces machine driven picks. Their software processes thousands of data points to produce a unique model for each sport and is then tailored to that sport's unique scoring system.

American Sports Analysts - The owners of American Sports Analysts (ASAwins), Lee Kostroski & Mike Merlet, have a combined 50+ years in the sports betting industry. Sports wagering is an investment and it's time you invest in the known commodity of ASAwins!

Jockey Club - Jockey Club is run by horse racing expert Daryl Curnow. Daryl has handicapped horses around the world for 13 years including USA, UK, Asia and Australia. His inside knowledge of the sport, horses and trainers are the keys to his success.

"These four new brands further strengthen and diversify our roster of professional handicappers and will help position Covers Experts as the No. 1 handicapping platform in a post-PASPA era. Not only am I excited for them to join our team, but I'm excited to provide our clientele with even more betting options to help them win their bets," says Alex Nuschke, Sales & Operations Manager of Covers Media Group.

To celebrate this exciting product launch, Covers Experts are offering a promotion where users can receive 15% off any of the four new handicapper products – applicable promo codes can be found in their My Offers section. All first time Covers Experts purchasers can take advantage of a promo code welcome bonus to receive 50% off their total cart order. Some conditions apply on promo code offers.

About Covers Media Group:

Covers Media Group is an online publisher, providing sports gaming enthusiasts with valuable news, editorial and analysis as well as accurate and up-to-date scores, odds, matchups and statistics information. The Covers.com property was originally launched in 1995 and continues to be recognized as an industry leader, reaching several million passionate and engaged worldwide users every month. Find Covers on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Covers Media Group is wholly owned by Tribune Media.

About Tribune Media:

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is home to a diverse portfolio of television and digital properties driven by quality news, entertainment and sports programming. Tribune Media is comprised of Tribune Broadcasting's 42 owned or operated local television stations reaching approximately 49 million households, national entertainment cable network WGN America, whose reach is more than 75 million households, Tribune Studios, and a variety of digital applications and websites commanding 49 million monthly unique visitors online. Tribune Media also includes Chicago's WGN-AM and the national multicast networks Antenna TV and THIS TV, and Covers Media Group, an unrivaled source of online sports betting information. Additionally, the Company owns and manages a significant number of real estate properties across the U.S. and holds a variety of investments, including a 31% interest in Television Food Network, G.P., which operates Food Network and Cooking Channel. For more information please visit www.tribunemedia.com.

*Check the sports betting laws in your local jurisdiction.

