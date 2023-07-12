'Covers.com launches new page tracking the performance of sports bettors in legal US states'

News provided by

Covers.com

12 Jul, 2023, 11:05 ET

TORONTO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Covers.com have released a new page on their website that will chart the performance of sports bettors in every legal and regulated state in the US. 

The 'Winningest Sports Bettors by State' product will rank the bettors of all legal states by their performance against sportsbooks in their respective territories monthly starting from January 2023.  

Prior to that, the industry-first page depicts the annual performance of bettors by state since 2019 but updates will make it more granular in the near future.

Covers calculates performance by taking the handle of sportsbooks in each state and subtracting the amount that was paid out for winning bets. This resulting figure is the gross revenue, or 'hold', and provides the most transparent picture for how bettors fared. 

For example, if there was $100 of betting at New York sportsbooks during January, and operators earned $10 in revenue during the month, then New York's hold was 10%. If sportsbooks in

Pennsylvania had a hold of 8% during January, but operators in Ohio had a 10% win rate, then we say Pennsylvania bettors were better. This is because the hold for Keystone State books was weaker than their Buckeye State counterparts, suggesting bettors did better during the month. 

Brandon DuBreuil, Head of Content at Covers, said, "We're excited for the insights that this page will provide as the regulated industry continues to grow across the U.S, having already uncovered the fact that bettors from Nevada were the sharpest each year from 2019-2022."

"Las Vegas has long been known as the betting capital of the country and we've proven its bettors have lived up to that reputation, but it will be fun to see if another state can knock them off the number one spot in 2023."

The announcement of this page follows the June release of Covers' 'Sports Betting Revenue Tracker', a resource which tracks the monthly revenue of all the sportsbooks state-by-state.

About Covers.com 

Founded in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Covers.com is the go-to source for sports betting information in North America. Trusted by 20 million users a year, the company has been going strong since 1995, building a team of experienced leaders and forging an integrity-led brand in an industry where that's not always the norm. 

A global heavyweight with big ambitions and a shared commitment to people and culture, Covers continues to expand rapidly with the intention of bringing our expertise to more users than ever before. 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1998471/3877173/Covers_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Covers.com

Also from this source

Covers.com announces Caesars Sportsbook collaboration as part of Sharp 600 content schedule for Super Bowl Media Center

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.