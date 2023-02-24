CoverSeal Outdoor Covers Continues Partnership with NASCAR Xfinity Driver Joe Graf Jr. for the 2023 Season

LOS GATOS, Calif., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoverSeal, a leading provider of high-quality automotive and outdoor living protection solutions, is excited to announce its partnership with NASCAR Xfinity driver Joe Graf Jr. for the 2023 racing season.

The ONLY cover on the market with a weighted bottom CoverSeal stays on in high winds and stops rodents! CoverSeal and NASCAR Xfinity driver Joe Graf Jr. collaborate again for 2023

As part of this collaboration, CoverSeal will be the official car cover provider for Joe Graf Jr. during the 2023 NASCAR season. This partnership will allow CoverSeal to showcase its range of products, including its flagship patented car cover, which offers a 360° weighted bottom giving vehicles unparalleled protection from rodent damage, harsh weather conditions, dust and debris.

"We are thrilled to partner with Joe Graf Jr. and both of his teams he is racing for this season," said Ken Huening, CEO of CoverSeal. "As a driver who takes pride in his vehicle, Joe understands the importance of protecting his car from the elements. Our covers offer the ultimate protection for his car both on and off the track."

Joe Graf Jr. and CoverSeal are set to conquer Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway and Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway over the next two weeks for the iconic Joe Gibbs Racing team. These races are the latest in the exciting season of NASCAR Xfinity Series races that have captivated fans across the country.

Joe Graf Jr., who has been making waves in the racing world, invades the opening stint of the series' west coast swing after finishing a career-best seventh last Saturday night at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

With his impressive performances over the past few years, is eager to continue his success on the tracks in Fontana, Calif. and Las Vegas, Nev. These two iconic tracks have a history of hosting thrilling Xfinity Series races and Graf Jr. is poised to make his mark in both of them.

"I am really excited to race in Fontana and Las Vegas," said Graf Jr. "These are two tracks that I love, and I've had success there in the past. The competition is going to be tough, but I'm ready for the challenge. I have an amazing team behind me and I know we can do great things together."

Watch the Races!

Auto Club Speedway; Production Alliance 300 - SATURDAY, FEB. 25 , 5:00 PM ET – FS1

, – FS1 Las Vegas Motor Speedway; Alsco Uniforms 300 - SATURDAY, March 4 , 4:30 PM ET - FS1

About CoverSeal: CoverSeal® (getcoverseal.com) protects vehicles, grills, and furniture with innovative patented design. Each weatherproof CoverSeal® product offers a 360-degree weighted bottom, sealing it effortlessly to the ground and prevents rodents from getting inside. This patented innovation also keeps the cover on in high winds. "CoverSeal® solves several issues not addressed by other products. Rodents, such as mice and rats, can cause extensive damage to cars by gnawing on wires and other components. This can result in a variety of problems, including electrical issues, engine failure, and even fires. Insurance claims due to rodent damage are significant, with some estimates suggesting that these claims can cost millions of dollars each year. CoverSeal is the best solution to stop rodent damage and protect against the elements." Melissa Croland, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

About Joe Gibbs Racing: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) is one of the premier organizations in NASCAR with four NASCAR Cup Series teams, three NASCAR Xfinity Series teams, and a driver development program. JGR is based in Huntersville, N.C., and owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Joe Gibbs, who also earned his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and was named as one of the NFL's top 10 coaches of all-time with a winning career that included three Super Bowl Championships as head coach of the Washington franchise. JGR has competed in NASCAR since 1992, winning five Cup Series championships and six Xfinity Series owner's championships, along with more than 350 NASCAR races, including four Brickyard 400s and four Daytona 500s.

Contact:

Melissa Croland

805.587.7690

[email protected]

SOURCE CoverSeal