Covesting Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/617950/Covesting_Logo.jpg )

As a member of the EEA, Covesting will collaborate with industry leaders in pursuit of ethereum-based enterprise technology best practices, open standards, and open-source reference architectures. Covesting is confident that thanks to its team's combined trading experience of over 100 years and unparalleled professional expertise in the fintech and blockchain sectors, it will make a considerable contribution to the development of cryptocurrency area through the newly established partnership.

"We are proud to join EEA and work together with Fortune 500 companies, spreading awareness about blockchain technologies and promoting a mass adoption of cryptocurrencies," said Dmitrij Pruglo, CEO of Covesting. "We aim to take cryptocurrency trading to a new level through a strong focus on creating a secure and legally compliant platform, and EEA's great potential in this area will help us make our solution even more reliable and robust."

With more than 400 member companies, the EEA membership base represents a wide variety of business sectors from every region of the world, including technology, banking, government, healthcare, energy, pharmaceuticals, marketing, and insurance. The EEA's industry-focused, member-driven working groups are each tasked with creating and delivering specific advancements to the development and use of ethereum-based technologies.

About Covesting

Covesting is a fintech startup launched by former Saxo Bank traders, registered and incorporated in Gibraltar. Covesting is building an ultimate cryptocurrency trading infrastructure that will include a licensed digital asset exchange, copy-trading platform, aggregated order book and fiat/crypto gateway fully compliant with strict requirements of European regulators. Covesting's products and services meet needs of both neophyte investors and professional traders covering a wide range of cryptocurrency trading aspects, from education and market analysis to liquidity aggregation, copy-trading and algorithmic order execution.

About The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

The EEA is an industry-supported, not-for-profit established to build, promote, and broadly support Ethereum-based technology best practices, open standards, and open-source reference architectures. The EEA is helping to evolve Ethereum into an enterprise-grade technology, providing research and development in a range of areas, including privacy, confidentiality, scalability, and security. The EEA is also investigating hybrid architectures that span both permissioned and public Ethereum networks as well as industry-specific application layer working groups.

SOURCE Covesting