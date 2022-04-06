Covestro and PharmaJet work to take the sting out of vaccinations

The PharmaJet systems require a polycarbonate material to meet the specifications of the syringe and vial adapter while standing up to gamma radiation and ethylene oxide sterilization. Covestro was able to support PharmaJet's material needs, despite supply chain issues that affected many medical suppliers.

Covestro has more than 50 years of experience manufacturing polycarbonate for the medical device industry. This product and collaboration demonstrates the company's leadership and breadth of portfolio in this market. Covestro's range of biocompatible, medical grade products are used across a wide range of applications from IV access components to surgical instruments to drug delivery solutions.

"We needed a polycarbonate resin that was suitable for our biotech applications and came from a vendor we could rely on," said Chris Cappello, President and CEO, at PharmaJet. "Covestro has provided great support to PharmaJet in the fight against COVID-19, allowing the collaboration to achieve better immunological results than needle and syringe delivery."

"Covestro is honored to provide a reliable supply of Makrolon® polycarbonate that meets the demand of needle-free injection, ultimately leading to a better patient experience, and reduced waste," said Mark Nichols, Healthcare Key Account Manager, Covestro.

About Covestro LLC:

Covestro LLC is part of the global Covestro business, which is among the world's leading manufacturers of high-quality polymer materials and their components. With its innovative products, processes and methods, the company helps enhance sustainability and the quality of life in many areas. Covestro supplies customers around the world in key industries such as mobility, building and living, as well as the electrical and electronics sector. In addition, polymers from Covestro are also used in sectors such as sports and leisure, cosmetics and health, as well as in the chemical industry itself.

The company is committed to becoming fully circular and aims to become climate neutral by 2035 (scope 1 and 2). Covestro generated sales of around EUR 15.9 billion in fiscal 2021. At the end of 2021, the company had 50 production sites worldwide and employed approximately 17,900 people (calculated as full-time equivalents).

Find more information at www.covestro.us

About PharmaJet:

PharmaJet's mission is to enable greater access to life improving pharmaceuticals. PharmaJet Needle-free Systems provide increased vaccine effectiveness, a preferred patient and caregiver experience, and a proven path to commercialization. They are also safe, fast, and easy-to-use. The Stratis® System has U.S. FDA 510(k) marketing clearance, CE Mark, and WHO PQS certification to deliver medications and vaccines either intramuscularly or subcutaneously. The Tropis® System has CE Mark and WHO PQS certification for intradermal injections. For more information visit www.pharmajet.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Tropis® is a registered trademark of Pharmajet, Inc.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis news release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Covestro AG. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Covestro's public reports which are available at www.covestro.com . The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

Makrolon® is a registered trademark of Covestro Group.

