Covestro employees recognized nationally with 'Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award'

The Covestro honorees were among 130 women nationally to receive the honor, which is part of the larger STEP (Science, Technology, Engineering and Production) Ahead initiative. Launched in 2012, the initiative examines and promotes the role of women in the manufacturing industry through recognition, research and leadership for attracting, advancing and retaining strong female talent.

"Covestro is proud to be represented by Myriam, Julia and Patti, who have earned national attention through their exemplary leadership. They've not only had a substantial impact on our business, but through their community engagement, volunteerism and mentorship, have positively impacted the lives of many individuals," said Jerry MacCleary, chairman and CEO of Covestro LLC.

"We hope that through this national recognition, their stories will serve to inspire other women to pursue careers in manufacturing and STEM [science, technology, engineering and mathematics]."

Rubino is vice president of rigid raw material sales for the company's North American polyurethanes business. She not only led her team in achieving significant business growth, but also played a key role in strengthening the innovation culture within Polyurethanes. Rubino is passionate about giving back, freely sharing her time and expertise to mentor new employees and engage in the community.

Gateault, cited as an Emerging Leader, is a process control technology (PCT) engineer at the Covestro Baytown Industral Park and a core member of the Project Management PCT team. While still early in her career, Gateault has already led and contributed to a number of key projects, driving critical process improvements and major cost savings. Gateault actively seeks opportunities to pay it forward and encourage other young women to pursue STEM careers.

Opacic is the global head of project portfolio management and innovation excellence for the Coatings, Adhesives & Specialties business at Covestro LLC. She played a lead role in the design and development of the company's innovation process, transforming it from a regional concept applied in a single business unit to one that is used across all three business units in every corner of the Covestro world. A passionate advocate for work-life balance, Opacic also serves as a mentor to other working mothers.

"The women being honored demonstrate what modern manufacturing careers are all about: making an impact in their communities with meaningful careers that offer significant opportunities for growth," said Carolyn Lee, executive director of The Manufacturing Institute.

