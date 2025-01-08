Covestro Expands Production in Ohio

"This investment in our U.S. compounding plant is an important component of our 'Sustainable Growth' strategy. With this expansion, we can meet our customers' growing demand for specialized polycarbonate materials, grow together with our customers, and strengthen our position as a leading provider of polycarbonate materials in North America," says CTO Thorsten Dreier. "The move also aligns with our strategy to produce in the region for the region, to manufacture close to our customers and ensure reliable supply."

The capacity expansion is an important step to meet the growing demand for high-quality materials for the automotive, electronics and healthcare industries in North America. "To be successful in these markets, you need the right portfolio, consistent quality, and supply reliability, as well as solution-oriented technical expertise," says Lily Wang, head of the Engineering Plastics Business Entity. "The expanded production capacity for differentiated polycarbonates enables us to better serve our customers' complex needs for high-quality, high-tech materials with individualized properties."

Covestro already has an established R&D center in Pittsburgh, and is now doubling down on its U.S.-based compounding capability. In the future, both facilities will work even more closely together to drive the technology transfer from lab to industrial production to support major transformation processes, such as the electrification and automation of mobility, sustainable developments and digitalization.

"This investment, which follows our recent announcement of a 40 Million Dollar investment in our R&D capabilities in Pittsburgh, underscores how critical our U.S. sites and the U.S. market are to Covestro's global strategy," says Samir Hifri, chairman and president of Covestro LLC. "The expanded capacity of our polycarbonate compounding capabilities in Ohio will both help us better supply our customers as well as represents a commitment to our employees, the Hebron, Ohio community, and the U.S. market as a whole."

Construction of the new production lines is scheduled to begin in 2025, with operations starting by the end of 2026.

About Covestro:

Covestro is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-quality polymer materials and their components. With its innovative products, processes and methods, the company helps enhance sustainability and the quality of life in many areas. Covestro supplies customers around the world in key industries such as mobility, building and living, as well as the electrical and electronics sector. In addition, polymers from Covestro are also used in sectors such as sports and leisure, telecommunications and health, as well as in the chemical industry itself.

The company is geared completely to the circular economy. In addition, Covestro aims to achieve climate neutrality for its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2035, and the Group's Scope 3 emissions are also set to be climate neutral by 2050. Covestro generated sales of EUR 14.4 billion in fiscal year 2023. At the end of 2023, the company had 48 production sites worldwide and employed approximately 17,500 people (calculated as full-time equivalents).

