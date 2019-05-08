Covestro LLC announces retirement of CEO Jerry MacCleary Retirement date set for end of 2019

MacCleary's retirement caps a 40-year journey at Covestro, a global provider of high-tech materials. He first joined the company in November 1979 as an accountant. Since then, he has led a diverse career, spanning roles in sales, marketing, general management and strategic leadership. In 2004, MacCleary was named head of the North American Polyurethanes business – a responsibility he maintained even after taking the helm at Covestro LLC in 2012. MacCleary was named to his current position as CEO and chairman in 2018.

"I've had a long, fulfilling career with this company, and I'm incredibly proud of what we've accomplished over the years," said MacCleary. "Covestro has a vibrant new culture, a strong, diverse leadership team and a promising future here in the region – I can't think of a better time to retire. Saying goodbye to my Covestro family won't be easy, but I'm looking forward to starting this next chapter of my life."

MacCleary has led the North American organization through a number of transformative changes, including Covestro's separation from Bayer AG and establishment as an independent company in 2015. His active engagement and influential leadership played a key role in shaping the new Covestro culture and brand in the United States.

He continues to be a strong advocate for the region. Under MacCleary's leadership in 2018, Covestro committed to a $1.7 billion investment to build a new MDI plant in Baytown, Texas. (MDI is a key raw material for polyurethane production.) It was the largest single investment project in the company's history – and a big win for the region.

MacCleary's leadership extends into the chemical industry as well, where he serves as chairman of the American Chemistry Council's Board of Directors and chairs its Sustainability Committee. He also serves on the Board of Directors for the National Association of Manufacturers and the Executive Committee for the Society of Chemical Industry.

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, MacCleary is passionate about his hometown and is actively engaged in the community. He serves on the Board of Directors for the Allegheny Conference on Community Development, the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania and the Imani Christian Academy. He is also a member of the Board of Trustees for the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, co-chair of the Executive Committee for The Advanced Leadership Initiative and a member of the Board of Directors for EQT.

Both inside and outside Covestro, MacCleary is known for championing initiatives that help to advance sustainability, innovation, and diversity and inclusion. He co-chairs "CEOs for Sustainability," a Sustainable Pittsburgh initiative that encourages local companies to adopt more sustainable business practices. MacCleary also played a leading role in Covestro's collaboration with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carnegie Mellon University. The three Pittsburgh-based organizations joined forces last year in an innovative initiative, called "Rethink the Rink," which aims to make hockey safer through material solutions.

"Our team, our business and our reputation in North America have thrived under Jerry's leadership, and we're grateful for his many contributions over the years," said Dr. Markus Steilemann, CEO, Covestro AG. "While Jerry will retire at the end of 2019, the impact he's had on our culture, community and industry will be felt for years to come."

