Covestro LLC recognized for product safety and stewardship excellence third year in a row

"Being recognized by the ACC for product safety excellence in any given year is a notable achievement," said Jerry MacCleary, chairman and CEO, Covestro LLC. "But I'm convinced that being selected three years in a row suggests something more. It confirms that product safety and stewardship continue to play an integral role in our commitment to sustainability, and we're successfully integrating these principles throughout our organization."

The Responsible Care® Product Safety Award recognizes member organizations that have excelled at driving continuous improvement in chemical product safety. The company's award submission, "Portal to Product Stewardship Success," addresses a major challenge for chemical companies: sharing information related to the Product Safety Code in a transparent and easily understood way. The web-based solution, a portal on its world-class product stewardship website, focuses on how Covestro meets the commitments of the Responsible Care® Product Safety Code.

"We now have a clear way to communicate with many different types of stakeholders about exactly how we practice product safety and stewardship," explained Lisa Marie Nespoli, manager, Product Safety & Stewardship, Covestro LLC. "We felt strongly there should be no barriers to access … no logins, no passwords … just information available to anyone and everyone," she continued, adding that the portal is described as a novel and best-in-class approach to value chain communication.

In addition to its Product Safety Award, Covestro received two other Responsible Care® Awards:

The Facility Safety Award, which recognizes member companies with significant achievements in employee health and safety performance; and

The Waste Minimization, Reuse and Recycling Award in the Beneficial Reuse category.

At the annual Responsible Care® Conference & Expo the ACC honors chemical industry leaders for outstanding work in chemical management, including environmental, health, safety and security performance. Award winners qualify based on exemplary performance and are selected by a committee made up of internal and external experts. The Responsible Care® Awards Program was developed to recognize companies that exemplified leadership and outstanding performance based on the implementation and execution of the Responsible Care® program.

About Covestro LLC:

Covestro LLC is one of the leading producers of high-performance polymers in North America and is part of the global Covestro business, which is among the world's largest polymer companies with 2017 sales of EUR 14.1 billion. Business activities are focused on the manufacture of high-tech polymer materials and the development of innovative solutions for products used in many areas of daily life. The main segments served are the automotive, construction, wood processing and furniture, electrical and electronics and medical industries. Other sectors include sports and leisure, cosmetics and the chemical industry itself. Covestro has 30 production sites worldwide and employed approximately 16,200 people at the end of 2017.

Find more information at www.covestro.us.

About the American Chemistry Council:

The American Chemistry Council represents the leading companies engaged in the business of chemistry. ACC members apply the science of chemistry to make innovative products and services that make people's lives better, healthier and safer.

