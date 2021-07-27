Covestro LLC welcomes new head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

"Adrienne brings a passion for listening to the perspectives of all employees and a unique mix of talents and business acumen to Covestro. We are excited for her to join our organization to continue to build our DEI culture," said Haakan Jonsson, chairman and president, Covestro LLC.

Find out more about Covestro's DEI culture in its recent DEI Annual Report.

Woodard has experience in building effective and data-driven DEI strategies for a large organization, spanning across 600+ locations and over 100,000 employees in North America.

"There is a lot of momentum and passion for DEI at Covestro, which is what drew me to the organization. I'm really looking forward to building on that strong foundation to further embed DEI as a business imperative, with an eye toward metrics, education, and culture-building," said Woodard.

Woodard holds a Bachelor's degree in psychology from The Ohio State University.

About Covestro LLC:

Covestro LLC is one of the leading producers of high-performance polymers in North America and is part of the global Covestro business, which is among the world's largest polymer companies with 2020 sales of EUR 10.7 billion. Business activities are focused on the manufacture of high-tech polymer materials and the development of innovative solutions for products used in many areas of daily life. The main segments served are the automotive, construction, wood processing and furniture, electrical and electronics and healthcare industries. Other sectors include sports and leisure, cosmetics and the chemical industry itself. Covestro has 33 production sites worldwide and employed approximately 16,500 people at the end of 2020.

Find more information at www.covestro.us.

