Covestro materials brighten user interface of Embr Labs' thermal wellness wearable

Embr Labs developed the product through years of iterative prototyping and customer testing. When it came time for the production design, the company wanted to use a frosted light pipe with LEDs as the primary user interface. "We turned to Covestro to help select the right material and optimize the design for optical performance," explains Embr Labs cofounder Sam Shames.

Based on the requirements, Embr Labs chose Makrolon® 2407 polycarbonate, a UV-stabilized grade that offers proven performance for electronics, IT and communications applications. For the Embr Wave, diffusers and optical brighteners were compounded into the resin to achieve the desired visual effect.

This application follows Covestro's foresight into the use of light as information, according to Joel Matsco, senior marketing manager, Polycarbonates – Electronics and Appliance, Covestro LLC. "Instead of using text or symbols, color and light are simple, minimalist—yet effective—means to convey information to the user," he explains. "Covestro has deep expertise in helping brands and electronics manufacturers design with light."

About Embr Labs:

Embr Labs is a "feelable" technology company focused on wellness that harnesses the power of cutting-edge technology to improve thermal comfort. The company's flagship product, the Embr Wave, is an intelligent bracelet that allows people to control how cold or hot they feel. It leverages precisely engineered algorithms to deliver temperature sensation in waves, triggering the human body's natural response to temperature change to help people feel more comfortable. Embr Labs was founded by four MIT scientists and is backed by investors including Bose Ventures and Intel Capital. For more information, please visit embrlabs.com.

