Covestro named "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion"

"This award from the DEI underscores a company-wide commitment to educating our workforce about visible and non-apparent disabilities," said Jennifer Pannill, head of recruitment and employer branding at Covestro LLC. "We're especially proud of how the Covestro Accessibility Resource Effort Employee Resource Group (CARE ERG) fostered engagement among all levels of staff and expanded its programming during the pandemic."

The work of the CARE ERG and others at Covestro represent a core focus of the company's broader Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts, highlighted in the recent Diversity Equity and Inclusion Annual Report.

The CARE ERG's programming historically centered around Disability Mentoring Day, its marquee annual event dedicated to coaching local students, and career fairs. In response to the remote working arrangements necessitated by COVID-19, the CARE ERG increased the cadence of its events, creating virtual touchpoints for Covestro LLC's entire workforce.

During May 2021, the employee resource group commemorated Mental Health Awareness Month and shared related resources with employees. In addition, the CARE ERG hosted a series of Lunch and Learns about mental health. One event in this virtual series was dedicated to working parents and caregivers and offered strategies for supporting children with COVID-induced mental health issues.

In 2020, Covestro honored the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) into law through a "Why I Care" campaign spotlighting employee advocates of differing seniority levels. The campaign amplified workers' personal stories, embedding disability inclusion awareness into Covestro LLC's culture.

"Covestro LLC's designation as a "Top Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" is a testament to the culture of authenticity we're tasking all employees—irrespective of position or tenure—to contribute to and create," said Pannill. "We'll continue to bring voice to the challenges that people with disabilities and their caregivers navigate, and we're grateful to the CARE ERG for sustaining a company-wide dialogue and driving meaningful progress around disability inclusion."

About Covestro LLC:

Covestro LLC is one of the leading producers of high-performance polymers in North America and is part of the global Covestro business, which is among the world's largest polymer companies with 2020 sales of EUR 10.7 billion. Business activities are focused on the manufacture of high-tech polymer materials and the development of innovative solutions for products used in many areas of daily life. The main segments served are the automotive, construction, wood processing and furniture, electrical and electronics, and healthcare industries. Other sectors include sports and leisure, cosmetics and the chemical industry itself. Covestro has 33 production sites worldwide and employed approximately 16,500 people at the end of 2020.

Find more information at www.covestro.us or www.covestro.us/en/company/diversity-and-inclusion/overview/ergs.

About Disability Equity Index:

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion."

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org .

