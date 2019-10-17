Covestro recognizes Carnegie Mellon University researcher for scientific excellence

"Our collaboration with Dr. Washburn is the latest example of how Covestro is harnessing the promise of digitalization and innovation to address shorter product cycles and an increased demand for new products," said Dr. Haakan Jonsson, president and managing director, Covestro LLC. "This ability puts us in position to better meet the needs of our customers and consumers."

Dr. Washburn was singled out for a proprietary technology that solves a common industry challenge. Traditionally, formulating polyurethane elastomers, foams and coatings to a customer's exact specifications is a time-consuming process, filled with trial and error in the lab. Dr. Washburn's Hierarchical Machine Learning approach, developed in collaboration with Dr. Barnabás Póczos in CMU's Machine Learning Department, leverages data analytics and simulation to more quickly determine the formulation that meets customer requirements. Dr. Washburn, on sabbatical from CMU, is working closely with Covestro experts in the Coatings, Adhesives and Specialties, and Polyurethanes businesses to optimize this novel approach.

"The experience I've had with Covestro has been extremely valuable," said Dr. Washburn. "I'm thankful for the opportunity to work with an organization that nurtures innovation and recognizes the value it brings to its business, and the business of its customers."

About Covestro LLC:

Covestro LLC is one of the leading producers of high-performance polymers in North America and is part of the global Covestro business, which is among the world's largest polymer companies with 2018 sales of EUR 14.6 billion. Business activities are focused on the manufacture of high-tech polymer materials and the development of innovative solutions for products used in many areas of daily life. The main segments served are the automotive, construction, wood processing and furniture, electrical and electronics, and healthcare industries. Other sectors include sports and leisure, cosmetics and the chemical industry itself. Covestro has 30 production sites worldwide and employed approximately 16,800 people at the end of 2018.

Find more information at www.covestro.us.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Covestro AG. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Covestro's public reports which are available at www.covestro.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

This press release is available for download from our website. Click here to view all our press releases.

Editor's Note: Follow news from Covestro on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CovestroUS

Contact

Alice Sox

Telephone

412 413 5430

Email

alice.sox@covestro.com

SOURCE Covestro LLC

Related Links

http://www.covestro.com/en

