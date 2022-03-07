Covestro, The Pittsburgh Penguins and Carnegie Mellon University get an assist from PPG and Athletica Sports Systems in year five of "Rethink the Rink"

The "Rethink the Rink" partnership began in 2018 when Covestro, the Pittsburgh Penguins, and CMU joined forces to bolster player safety and foster a sustained pipeline of hockey rink innovation. As the collaboration continues to grow—this year with the additions of PPG and Athletica Sport Systems—its objective to advance safety innovation without compromising the integrity of the sport remains the same. The week-long "Make-a-thon" offers CMU students an opportunity to lend their brainpower and creativity to innovating new technology enhancements for ice hockey rinks.

"This marks the fifth 'Rethink the Rink' Make-a-thon event," said Haakan Jonsson, chairman and president of Covestro LLC. "Each year, we have tackled a new safety challenge in the sport of hockey, and each year we've walked away with tangible solutions from the students at CMU. This year, we are pleased to welcome PPG and Athletica Sport Systems to the 'Rethink the Rink' initiative. I'm excited to see the unique expertise each brings to the program, and the ingenious ideas the students design."

This year's Make-a-thon will focus on the interfaces between the glass and dasher boards centered around improving player safety when coming in contact with the glass and dasher board intersections. CMU students will collaborate in teams to tackle this challenge and develop innovative material and design solutions. In addition, Covestro, The Pittsburgh Penguins, PPG and Athletica will provide coaching to the students throughout the innovation process. The Make-a-thon will culminate with the presentation of awards for best-in-class prototypes.

"It's incredibly rewarding to see our students journey through the innovation process under the counsel and mentorship of the 'Rethink the Rink' collaborators," said Bill Sanders, dean of the College of Engineering at CMU. "I look forward to seeing the resulting prototypes and witnessing new material and design ideas that will heighten hockey player safety."

The Make-a-thon is a springboard for safety improvements to the game of ice hockey. For example, one of these signature events resulted in the creation of a state-of-the-art dasher board design that improves energy absorption upon contact with body mass by up to 65 percent. This commercially available technology is the first product developed through the "Rethink the Rink" initiative.

"'Rethink the Rink' continues to reimagine ice hockey technology and generate impactful research to enhance the sport's safety," said David Morehouse, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Penguins. "I look forward to seeing the innovation that this year's Make-a-thon will generate, building on the momentum of the first product generated through this partnership, a high-tech dasher board design."

About Covestro LLC:

Covestro LLC is part of the global Covestro business, which is among the world's leading manufacturers of high-quality polymer materials and their components. With its innovative products, processes and methods, the company helps enhance sustainability and the quality of life in many areas. Covestro supplies customers around the world in key industries such as mobility, building and living, as well as the electrical and electronics sector. In addition, polymers from Covestro are also used in sectors such as sports and leisure, cosmetics and health, as well as in the chemical industry itself.

The company is committed to becoming fully circular and aims to become climate neutral by 2035 (scope 1 and 2). Covestro generated sales of around EUR 15.9 billion in fiscal 2021. At the end of 2021, the company had 50 production sites worldwide and employed approximately 17,900 people (calculated as full-time equivalents). Find more information at www.covestro.us/rethink-the-rink.

About Carnegie Mellon University:

Carnegie Mellon, cmu.edu, is a private, internationally ranked research university with programs in areas ranging from science, technology and business, to public policy, the humanities and the arts. More than 14,000 students in the university's seven schools and colleges benefit from a small student-to-faculty ratio and an education characterized by its focus on creating and implementing solutions for real problems, interdisciplinary collaboration and innovation.

About PPG:

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG, we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

About Athletica Sport Systems:

Athletica Sport Systems Inc., a leader in arena services is a designer, manufacturer, and installer of dasher board systems for hockey arenas and multi-sport athletic facilities, serving the professional, semi-pro and community end-markets. Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, the company also has offices in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Vancouver, British Columbia. Athletica is the Preferred Rink Equipment Supplier to the National Hockey League (NHL), American Hockey League (AHL) and USA Hockey. Athletica Sport Systems Inc. is a Fulcrum Capital Partners portfolio company. For more information at www.athletica.com

Forward-Looking Statements

