Covestro's MacCleary addresses Houston Ship Channel industry stakeholders

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jerry MacCleary, chairman and CEO of Covestro LLC, made the case for sustainable business practices in his keynote speech at the Gulf Coast Industry Forum in Houston today.

In his address, titled "Driving Sustainability through People, Planet and Prosperity in Baytown and Beyond," MacCleary discussed the macro-trends driving the push toward sustainability and how Covestro's own decision to embed sustainability into its core business, innovation and social strategy is creating value for the company today.

MacCleary detailed the company's cutting-edge R&D and social innovation approaches, including Covestro's groundbreaking research that successfully brings waste carbon back into the value chain for use as the raw material to manufacture flexible foam used in mattresses and furniture. He also outlined how the company's view on sustainability extends to issues like hurricane preparedness protocols.

Finally, MacCleary highlighted the company's social purpose work around sustainability with organizations, such as the United Nations Environment Programme, the United Nations Global Compact, the American Chemistry Council and Sustainable Pittsburgh.

Now in its ninth year, the Gulf Coast Industry Forum aims to bring together industry stakeholders in the Gulf Coast region to provide insight into challenges and opportunities facing the industry. The panel discussions and keynote talks are designed to provide a strategic forecast and industry outlook, covering a wide array of topics, such as workforce development, transportation, hurricane preparedness, regulatory / policy issues, etc. The event is organized by the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region, a non-profit organization created in 1985 that provides professional economic development services on behalf of 16 communities surrounding the 25-mile Houston Ship Channel.

About Covestro LLC:

Covestro LLC is one of the leading producers of high-performance polymers in North America and is part of the global Covestro business, which is among the world's largest polymer companies with 2017 sales of EUR 14.1 billion. Business activities are focused on the manufacture of high-tech polymer materials and the development of innovative solutions for products used in many areas of daily life. The main segments served are the automotive, construction, wood processing and furniture, electrical and electronics, and medical industries. Other sectors include sports and leisure, cosmetics and the chemical industry itself. Covestro has 30 production sites worldwide and employed approximately 16,200 people at the end of 2017.

