COVET, NEW GIFTING APP LAUNCHES TO TAKE THE "IF" OUT OF GIFT

The new social gifting app lets users build their own highly curated, personalized marketplace, where they can share what they want and discover what their people are coveting.

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Say goodbye to bad gifting moments, awkward exchanges, and the obligatory "Oh, how did you know I love the smell of pumpkin spice?!" Covet, a newly launched social gifting app founded by Sandy Harris, Jennifer Mantz and Julie Zelnick, is transforming the flawed way people exchange gifts and making it a successful experience for both the giftee and the gifter.

In 2025, the global gift retailing market size was valued at $491.82 billion. The market is projected to grow to $678.08 billion by 2034. Harris, Mantz and Zelnick found a way to improve the gifting experience with purposeful transparency. "Get what you love, give what they want."

Built around a simple idea — Covet allows the user to create a highly curated, personalized marketplace including everything from candles and wine, to golf shoes and hoodies, to fine art and gold hoops. It's high-low, making it easier to share the things you actually want for any occasion big or small while discovering what the people in your life are truly coveting.

Rather than relying on generic wish lists or trying to decipher subtle hints, Covet brings inspiration, discovery and gifting together in one place. Users can shop the web, shop their social feeds, and upload saved photos they've collected but never organized, turning scattered inspiration into a living, shoppable collection of things they love.

"Gifting shouldn't be stressful or a guessing game," said Sandy Harris, co-founder of Covet. "We wanted to create a place where people can be honest about what they want while also getting inspired by the people they know and whose taste they admire. Covet makes it easier to give thoughtfully because you're giving someone something they actually covet."

At the heart of the app is the Covet List — a dynamic collection that users can share with their friends and family. Instead of creating a list only when a birthday or holiday rolls around, Covet allows users to continuously collect the things they discover throughout the year, from fashion and beauty to home, wellness, travel and beyond. It's essentially a registry for life.

"Covet is about taking the 'if' out of gift," said Jennifer Mantz, co-founder of Covet. "My college boyfriend asked me to pick out two pairs of earrings. He surprised me with a third pair I had never seen. We broke up. The success of a total surprise gift is risky and leaves the giftee feeling uncomfortable and guilty for not liking it."

"We've all had the experience of receiving a gift we didn't want," said Julie Zelnick, co-founder of Covet. "Covet flips that experience. It gives people a way to communicate what they really want without asking for it."

With its combination of social discovery, personalized shopping and real-time wish lists, Covet aims to make gifting a more intuitive part of everyday life — not something people scramble to figure out at the last minute.

Covet is available now in the Apple app store for download (just search Covet.). You can also visit them on the web at get-covet.com or follow @covet.dot on Instagram to learn more.

Media Contact:

Kayla Sadowsky

LMPR Communications

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SOURCE Covet