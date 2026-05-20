CoVet Survey Finds Veterinarians Are Gaining Time Back and Experiencing Less Burnout as AI Takes on Administrative Work

New data from veterinary professionals highlights a shift from skepticism to real-world impact

TORONTO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For many veterinarians, the workday often extends well beyond the last patient, as administrative work and charting drive long hours and burnout. A new survey of 127 anonymous veterinary professionals working in clinics globally, conducted by CoVet, the AI co-pilot built by veterinary professionals, finds that those using AI tools are gaining time back and experiencing less burnout as administrative workloads are reduced. The findings point to a broader shift from early skepticism toward tangible impact in clinical practice.

Nearly all respondents (98%) expressed interest in using AI tools for administrative tasks. That interest is being driven by practical, day-to-day use cases, particularly around documentation, where 91% of respondents said AI is already making the biggest impact. One respondent who was already a CoVet user described the impact in strongly positive terms: "Words cannot describe how insanely helpful and time-saving CoVet has been... allowing me to keep going without worrying about forgetting to write something. Their SOAPs are as detailed or brief as you'd like, [and] it's highly customizable" said Dr. Gordon Lo. "It has probably saved me 1–2 hours each day...If you value your time, energy, and having good notes, CoVet is beyond worth it."

As the administrative burden decreases, the effects carry through to how veterinarians experience their work. More than half of respondents reported that their concerns about AI decreased after using it firsthand, suggesting that familiarity and measurable results are replacing initial skepticism. At the same time, 54% said they feel more in control of their time, and more than half reported reduced burnout or improved work–life balance.

Respondents also shared that AI tools are helping reduce turnover and improve the long-term sustainability of the veterinary profession. Many described that reducing administrative burden has made day-to-day practice feel more manageable and more meaningful over time.

Veterinarians also pointed to improvements beyond time savings, including clearer communication and more consistent medical records. Notably, 63% shared that AI effectively supports client communications. As one respondent noted, "I like the awesome client summaries and the ability to translate for clients with English as their second language. I was also excited to find their client handout section, which is a game-changer!" Dr. Emma Lane, Vet and Practice Owner at Pets and Vets WA, added, "I have made my own consult template, and it was easy to make for a non-tech-savvy vet like me. I already can't imagine going back to the bad old days of the drudgery of catching up on clinical notes."

"Veterinary medicine has an administrative problem, not a motivation problem," said Dr. Mike Mossop, DVM, Co-founder and Chief Veterinary Officer at CoVet. "The people in this profession are deeply committed, but they're spending too much of their time on work that pulls them away from patients. When you reduce that burden, even incrementally, you start to see a real shift in how clinicians experience their day."

Built by clinicians, CoVet's AI-powered platform is designed to streamline documentation, standardize workflows, and support communication across veterinary teams. The company's frontline team of more than 35 veterinary professionals helps shape product development, ensuring the platform reflects the realities of clinical practice.

"In our continued effort to better serve veterinary professionals, this survey highlights how veterinarians are actually experiencing AI in practice, not as a future concept, but as a day-to-day tool that supports clinical work," said Yannick Bloem, Co-founder, CEO and CTO of CoVet. "CoVet is focused on making that transition easier, so veterinarians can spend less time on administration and more time on clinical care."

Over the past year, CoVet has seen 550% growth in user volume across six continents and 20 languages. The company was also named a 2026 Purina Pet Care Innovation Prize winner and the Best Pet and Animal Technology at the 2026 UK Pet and Animal Care Awards.

To learn more and for the full survey results, visit co.vet/post/covet-2026-veterinary-ai-survey

About CoVet

CoVet is the AI CoPilot built by veterinary professionals who understand the realities of life in the clinic - designed to simplify operations and reduce administrative strain. Backed by decades of hands-on experience, CoVet's in-house medical team informs every feature with real-world insight. Its context-aware platform adapts to the unique needs of general practice, specialty, and large-animal medicine, while providing enterprise-grade performance and privacy compliance for practices of every size, from solo DVMs to global veterinary groups. By combining automation with intuitive design, CoVet empowers veterinary teams to enter each exam more prepared and leave confident that every step is complete, allowing them to spend more time caring for patients.

SOURCE CoVet