CoVet Co-Founder Mike Parent Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Amid Growing Demand for Trusted Veterinary AI

Recognition follows a year of industry awards, strategic partnerships, enhanced security standards and measurable impact for veterinary teams

TORONTO, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CoVet, the AI-powered assistant built by veterinary professionals who understand the realities of life in the clinic, today announced that Co-Founder Mike Parent has been named an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Canada winner, recognizing entrepreneurs who demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation and long-term business impact.

The recognition comes as veterinary medicine enters a new phase of technology adoption. In CoVet's recent survey of veterinary professionals, 98% of respondents expressed interest in using AI tools for administrative tasks, while more than half reported reduced burnout or improved work-life balance after incorporating AI into their workflows. As practices increasingly seek trusted solutions that deliver measurable value, CoVet continues to expand its presence across the veterinary profession through product innovation, strategic partnerships and a focus on responsible technology adoption.

Over the past year, CoVet has emerged as one of the fastest-growing software platforms in veterinary medicine, expanding from serving practices in just three countries in 2025 to more than 20 countries in 2026. The company was named a winner of the 2026 Purina Pet Care Innovation Prize, received the Best Pet & Animal Technology award at the UK Business Awards, achieved ISO 27001 certification, and expanded collaborations with leading veterinary associations, educational institutions and technology providers across North America and internationally.

Designed by veterinary professionals, CoVet helps practices reduce administrative burden through AI-powered documentation, workflow automation and clinical decision support. The platform supports general practice, emergency, specialty and equine medicine, enabling veterinary teams to spend less time completing records and more time caring for patients.

"I grew up watching my mother spend hours after work catching up on medical records, and that experience shaped why we built CoVet," said Mike Parent, Co-Founder of CoVet. "This recognition is incredibly meaningful because it reflects the dedication of our entire team and the growing confidence that thoughtfully designed technology can help address some of veterinary medicine's most persistent challenges while giving clinicians more time to focus on patient care."

As veterinary professionals evaluate new technology solutions, trust and security are becoming increasingly important considerations. CoVet's investment in enterprise-grade information security helps practices confidently integrate technology into everyday clinical workflows.

CoVet has also continued to expand its partner ecosystem through collaborations with organizations including the Ontario Veterinary Medical Association, New Hampshire Veterinary Medical Association, Veterinary Emergency & Critical Care Society, Fear Free and LifeLearn. These partnerships help bring AI-enabled workflows to more veterinary professionals while supporting integration into existing practice environments.

CoVet continues to demonstrate measurable impact in clinical practice. In a recent pilot representing small animal, emergency, specialty and equine medicine, participating veterinarians reported saving five to ten hours per week on documentation. Participants also reported a 32% improvement in self-rated medical record quality and a 40% reduction in end-of-day mental load.

"Veterinary medicine is entering a new phase where success won't simply be measured by AI capabilities, but by trust, measurable outcomes and clinical impact," said Yannick Bloem, Co-Founder, CEO and CTO of CoVet. "This recognition reflects the progress our team has made alongside veterinary professionals who are looking for technology that is practical, secure and built around the realities of clinical care. We'll continue building solutions that veterinary professionals can confidently integrate into everyday practice."

To learn more about CoVet, visit www.co.vet.

About CoVet

CoVet is the AI CoPilot built by veterinary professionals who understand the realities of life in the clinic - designed to simplify operations and reduce administrative strain. Backed by decades of hands-on experience, CoVet's in-house medical team informs every feature with real-world insight. Its context-aware platform adapts to the unique needs of general practice, specialty, and large-animal medicine, while providing enterprise-grade performance and privacy compliance for practices of every size, from solo DVMs to global veterinary groups. By combining automation with intuitive design, CoVet empowers veterinary teams to enter each exam more prepared and leave confident that every step is complete, allowing them to spend more time caring for patients.

SOURCE CoVet