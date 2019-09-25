Coveted Women's Members' Club and Digital Network, The AllBright moves into the US with its First Club Launch in West Hollywood this September

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This September, The AllBright, the members' club that celebrates and champions women, opens its doors to the US sisterhood with the launch of its first stateside club. With style and elegance integrated throughout the clubs, The AllBright West Hollywood is aptly located on LA's Melrose Place.

Following another round of funding reaching $18.8M as well as the success of their two London-based clubs and digital network in the UK, AllBright is set to continue accelerating its growth with the latest US launch, bringing a compelling new proposition to the local market.

The AllBright is the first female member's club to offer both physical spaces and a complimentary digital learning platform, The AllBright Academy, in the USA. Additionally, as an extension of the physical spaces, AllBright launched the first female-only digital community, AllBright Connect. The always-on platform is a global online sisterhood of like-minded women, that offers support and guidance to all. From London to LA, this unique resource allows women to connect with one another and find inspirational content, job opportunities and courses.

Situated on Melrose Place, The AllBright West Hollywood spreads across three floors, with stand-out, elegant interiors by renowned female designer Brigette Romanek and an incredible array of artworks by female artists, sourced by AllBright's in-house art curator Beth Greenacre.

AllBright celebrates and champions women to inspire change in one another. The clubs offer a unique environment for women and their guests (be it male or female) to connect, take inspiration from and socialize with one another in a beautiful, welcoming environment.

AllBright co-founder, Debbie Wosskow OBE said: "Since launching AllBright, we have grown rapidly into a destination brand for women from all sectors. AllBright has galvanized a strong and dynamic community of like-minded women and we are excited about growing this community further with the launch of our LA Club as we continue to grow the global footprint of our business."

AllBright co-founder Anna Jones said: "Our launch in LA, signifies a significant landmark for our business. After only 18 months since launching in the UK, the demand from women to bring the AllBright concept stateside has been remarkable. Whilst our physical spaces are renowned as aspirational, inclusive environments for women to enjoy from morning through to late night, our complimentary digital learning and networking platform AllBright Connect truly sets us apart."

About AllBright

AllBright was founded in 2017 by Debbie Wosskow OBE, Founder of LoveHomeSwap, Evening Standard Entrepreneur of the Year 2018 and member of the Mayor of London's Business Advisory Board and Anna Jones, former CEO of Hearst UK (overseeing 24 global brands including Harpers' Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, and ELLE) and board member of the Creative Industries Federation.

AllBright opened its first AllBright Club in London in March 2018, swiftly followed due to membership demand by the launch of the second Mayfair Club in 2019. Both Clubs provide elegant spaces to host the AllBright community of brilliant, like-minded women, creating a unique environment to connect, create and collaborate. Beautiful, carefully designed spaces for driven, inspiring women with men welcome as guests and encouraged to join in and change the conversation.

Alongside the physical Clubs, AllBright Connect offers access to a complimentary digital learning academy and networking platform. The AllBright Academy offers tailored digital courses aimed at providing women with the tools they need to achieve their goals and build confidence along the way. The AllBright Academy champions an immersive, digital, cohort-driven curriculum with an outstanding line-up of specialist experts with dynamic and inspirational course content. It's the ideal place for women of every age, every stage, whether a founder or not, to build and grow their careers.

The AllBright West Hollywood

Located on Melrose Place, AllBright West Hollywood spans over 12,000 square feet and three-stories offering meeting spaces, dining experiences, health and wellbeing services, event space and a gorgeous rooftop overlooking the city.

The AllBright head Chef, Sabrina Gidda curates seasonal menus, inspired British cuisine, including the quintessential British afternoon tea to suit all tastes.

In the in-house spa, celebrity facialist Georgia Louise makes her California debut with the opening of her second location, offering her transformative Lift + Sculpt method, a non-invasive bespoke facial that redefines and contours the face for an awarding winning GLO. The spa has a highly curated skincare boutique offering her cult skincare line and leading skincare brands and devices.

The AllBright salon offers manicures and pedicures as well as blowouts and full hair treatments. Salon and spa services are available to both members and the public.

Throughout the space, there are over 125 pieces of fine art with a value of over $1.5m curated by renowned art curator Beth Greenacre which exclusively features female artists, with over 40 pieces sourced from local Los Angeles artists.

To date the Club has attracted notable founding members including Olivia Wilde, Naomie Harris, Jameela Jamil, Meg Whitman, Adele Lim, Ruth Wilson, Maha Dakhil, Mary Katrantzou, and Maria Bello.

The AllBright West Hollywood hours of operation, Monday through Thursday 8am – 10pm, Friday 8am – 11pm, Saturday 9am – 11pm, closed on Sundays. Visit The AllBright at www.theallbright.com for membership enquires and further information.

