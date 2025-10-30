Covetrus Announces Agreement for Chewy to Acquire SmartEquine

News provided by

Covetrus

Oct 30, 2025, 11:48 ET

Transaction enables Covetrus to sharpen focus on core business of delivering technology-enabled solutions for veterinarians

PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Covetrus®, a global animal-health technology and services company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) for Chewy to acquire the SmartEquine® business.

This transaction enables Covetrus to sharpen its focus on its core business of delivering technology-enabled solutions that help veterinarians improve practice performance and patient care. By concentrating on its integrated software, services, and distribution platform, Covetrus will continue to advance tools that streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and strengthen veterinary practices worldwide.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. Lincoln International LLC is acting as sole financial advisor to Covetrus.

About Covetrus
Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company supporting companion, equine, and large-animal veterinary markets. The company delivers an integrated portfolio of products, software, and services that enable veterinarians to run better, more connected, and more profitable practices.

Headquartered in Portland, Maine, with over 5,000 employees, Covetrus serves more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Covetrus brings over 60 years of experience as a trusted partner advancing veterinary care and practice performance.

SOURCE Covetrus

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

COVETRUS® VETSUITE® DRIVES $30M+ IN SAVINGS FOR INDEPENDENT VETERINARY PRACTICES ACROSS THE U.S.

COVETRUS® VETSUITE® DRIVES $30M+ IN SAVINGS FOR INDEPENDENT VETERINARY PRACTICES ACROSS THE U.S.

Covetrus®, a global leader in animal health technology and services, today announced that its pioneering VetSuite® network for independent veterinary ...
Covetrus Announces AI-Powered Workflow Automation and Treatment Board Capabilities Enhancing the Covetrus Platform

Covetrus Announces AI-Powered Workflow Automation and Treatment Board Capabilities Enhancing the Covetrus Platform

Covetrus®, the first tech-enabled veterinary practice improvement company, today announced at the VMX 2025 conference (booth #2104) its AI-powered...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics