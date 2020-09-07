Covia certified a Great Place to Work

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Covia, a non-profit aging services organization based in Walnut Creek, California, has been certified a Great Place to Work. Covia received this certification from the Great Place to Work® Institute based on results from the Trust Index survey administered to all of Covia's employees.

Overall, 83 percent of Covia's employees say that Covia is a great place to work, 88 percent agreed with the statement, "I feel good about the ways we contribute to the community," and 87 percent agree that "When you join the company, you are made to feel welcome."

One respondent commented, "When I first started people were so nice to me and so accepting, and now I get to be the same way when new people start too." Another said, "I genuinely feel that people care about each other and want to make it the best possible workplace. This is paired with genuine care for our residents, participants, volunteers, and employees."

"Great Place to Work certification is more than a badge," says Prab Brinton, Covia's VP of Human Resources. "We conduct the survey to learn, develop, and grow because we want to continue making our environment one that we all enjoy coming to every day."

"We applaud Covia for seeking certification for the third consecutive year," says Dr. Jacquelyn Kung of Great Place to Work's senior care affiliate Activated Insights. "These ratings measure Covia's capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a great workplace for high performance."

Almost 950 employees responded to the survey, a response rate of 94 percent - Covia's highest response rate ever. Prab Brinton and Nelia Mori, Human Resources Business Partner, made special visits to Covia's communities, setting up separate and appropriately distanced booths with individual screens where employees could take the Great Place to Work survey safely and securely.

"Completing Great Place to Work certification in the midst of COVID-19 shows a commitment to listening to employee feedback and striving to be an elite employer, regardless of current challenges," notes Dr. Kung.

Covia is now eligible for the Best Workplaces in Aging Services list, which will be announced by Fortune Magazine in December 2020. Covia previously ranked #29 in Best Workplaces for Aging Services™ in 2018. Covia's profile is listed at https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/7009970.

Established in 1965, Covia promotes and cultivates healthy communities for positive aging through an innovative continuum that actively supports the whole person. To learn more about Covia, visit www.covia.org.

