Covia Community Services offers Creative Aging Symposium

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 29th, Covia Community Services is offering its third annual Creative Aging Symposium. The symposium, which can be attended online or by conference call, celebrates how creativity shapes our sense of self and guides us to more purposeful living.

The 2020 symposium presenters will explore creativity in its numerous forms and how it can help build resiliency as we age. Presenters include geriatrician, writer, and educator Louise Aronson; storyteller and co-founder of MiHistoria.net Albertina Zarazúa Padilla; dancer and choreographer Nancy Cranbourne; artist and activist Edythe Boone; and eco-friendly style icon Debra Rapoport. The wrap-up experience will be led by author and community organizer David "Lucky" Goff. Further details on the speakers and the event schedule can be found at creativeagingsymposium.org.

Both individual participants and senior communities nationwide are welcome to register for the Creative Aging Symposium, taking place on January 29th from 9am to 12:15pm PST. Registration is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/creative-aging-symposium-tickets-78496239365. There is a $10 suggested donation.

Katie Wade, who created and spearheads the symposium, says, "Older adults want to explore new social connections, deepen their sense of self, try new things, be healthy, be of value to their community, and be seen as valuable. Creative aging concepts and programming provide a compelling solution to many of these priorities." The Creative Aging Symposium seeks to help participants understand how they use creativity every day, even if they wouldn't initially describe themselves as creative.

Wade is "looking forward to hearing how attendees will be inspired to explore creativity a bit more in their daily lives or use a creative practice to get through difficult life circumstances."

Established in 1965, Covia promotes positive aging by cultivating healthy and engaged communities with a continuum of innovative services that actively support intellectual, physical, emotional, spiritual, and social well-being. For more information on Covia, please visit covia.org.

SOURCE Covia

Related Links

https://covia.org/

