Covia Named One of the 2020 Best Workplaces for Aging Services™

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Covia has been ranked as one of the 2020 Best Workplaces for Aging Services by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE magazine. Covia took the number 17 spot on the list, the second time it has been rated in the top 50.

Kevin Gerber, President and CEO of Covia, says, "We have always been proud of Covia's employees for their excellence. It is our employees who make us a Great Place to Work. We want to thank them for this honor, and for being part of Covia."

In July, Covia administered the Trust Index survey, designed to measure aspects of trust in the organization, such as respect, fairness, pride, camaraderie, and credibility. With a participation rate of 94% of employees, Covia received an overall Trust Index score of 75%, and 83% of employees said Covia is a great place to work.

"Having a response rate of 94% of employees makes this year different," says Gerber. "We can feel confident that we have a clear picture of our strengths and opportunities as an employer of choice."

Covia scored highest on the statements "I feel good about the ways we contribute to the community" (88%); "When you join the company, you are made to feel welcome" (87%); "I'm proud to tell others I work here" (86%); and "This is a physically safe place to work" (86%) – especially notable this year as COVID-19 has disproportionately affected senior living.

The Best Workplaces for Aging Services stand out for excelling in a competitive industry. "In addition to physical safety, the overall well-being of our employees is important to us," says Prab Brinton, VP of Human Resources. "Along with ensuring appropriate levels of personal protective equipment (PPE), we created an Essential Support program to help with unexpected costs, adjust and accommodate time off needs, provide additional funds, and help make sure our employees were finding ways to recharge." The program, which started in April, was developed based on feedback from more than 600 employees.

"Everyone knows the greater cause as to why we're here and that is for the residents," one employee commented. "Especially in the strange times that we're all experiencing, I have witnessed how everyone pulls together to make it as comfortable and enjoyable as possible for the residents and us as employees."

"The value of creating great workplaces for all is a clear competitive edge in the Aging Services sector," said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "When organizations like Covia treat their own people with care and respect, you can expect their staff to treat your loved ones with that same care."

"The effect of engaged employees has magnified in the aging services sector, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, CEO of Activated Insights, the senior care data analytics company for Great Place to Work. "We have found that organizations that have maintained or increased employee engagement during this year's challenges have been able to be more resilient, provide enhanced care, and perform better."

The Best Workplaces for Aging Services™ is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.

About Covia:

For more than 50 years as a non-profit, public benefit organization, Covia has helped individuals live well and age well – anywhere they call home. Covia promotes and cultivates healthy communities for positive aging through an innovative continuum that actively supports the whole person.

About the Best Workplaces for Aging Services™

Great Place to Work® based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing more than 189,159 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture and Activated Insights (activatedinsights.com) is their senior care division. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

