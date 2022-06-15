Coviant Software Responds to Market Demand, Releases Diplomat MFT 9.1 with Replication, Synchronization Features

Secure Managed File Transfer Platform Extends Utility with New, Simple Automations

SAN ANTONIO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coviant Software, the San Antonio-based developer of award-winning, secure managed file transfer (MFT) technology, has released Diplomat MFT v9.1 , an update that adds data replication, file synchronization, and support for simultaneous file transfers to multiple destinations. The new features were designed and integrated into the company's popular platform in close collaboration with customers and support of their needs.

With an intuitive, no-code approach to data management, integration, and synchronization workflow creation, Diplomat MFT allows anyone to synchronize content over any of Diplomat MFT's supported protocols, file systems, SFTP, FTP/S, and even cloud storage providers like AWS S3, Google Cloud Storage, and Azure Blobs/Files. This makes it easy for customers who need to make replica copies of files, such as web content, for distribution to approved web farms and across data centers.

"Diplomat MFT v9.1 reflects our responsiveness to market needs, and our willingness to listen to and work closely with our customers. As a result of that feedback, our family of award-winning, secure managed file transfer products now supports an even broader range of file transfer and sync-and-share features than ever before. Also, we have heard from a lot of Repliweb customers looking for an easy replacement since Qlik ended product support in January 2022. We were already a good alternative at a great value, and with v9.1 we have listened to Repliweb customer feedback and made the product an even better drop-in replacement." – Greg Hoffer, CEO, Coviant Software

As demand for secure, reliable, and firewall-friendly file transfer automation solutions continues to grow, Coviant Software continues to innovate and expand its product line and capabilities. Recent contraction of the market, following acquisition of companies like JScape, Globalscape, GoAnywhere, and Ipswitch, means options for MFT servers have diminished, costs have skyrocketed, and customer support has suffered. In response, Coviant Software added an SFTP server that supports secure, automated file transfer with all the performance and features larger enterprises demand from an MFT solution, at a price that makes sense for organizations of every size.

The Diplomat MFT family of secure, managed file transfer products, includes Basic, Standard, and Enterprise-grade MFT, an SFTP server with support for out-of-the-box automation, integral PGP and SFTP security, simple web-based administration, and scalability to support organizations of any size. All of Coviant Software's products are available directly from Coviant Software or through its network of resellers, and trusted by organizations across the globe to securely and reliably send, receive, host, and retrieve their most business critical information.

Coviant Software makes the award-winning secure managed file transfer platform Diplomat MFT, recognized as the industry's value-leader. Diplomat MFT is a cross-platform software solution that runs on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid deployment. Diplomat MFT takes less than an hour for customers to install and configure for their first automated file transfer. If you are interested in obtaining a free license for Diplomat MFT, you can visit us at www.coviantsoftware.com/contact, send an email to [email protected], or call us at 210-985-0985 x100.

Media Contact:

Tom Bacon

(210) 985-0985 x 723

[email protected]

SOURCE Coviant Software