COVID- 19 Has Transformed The Way Homeowners Are Dealing With Service Providers

"I scramble to find same day help with leaf or snow removal and was excited to find YourGreenPal. The app gave me five bids in a few minutes!" states Andrew Hall of Buffalo, New York. "I feel safer not interacting with multiple service providers to get bids. With the app, I submit my address, get competitive quotes, read the reviews, book, approve pictures and even pay."

Key Benefits of using the GreenPal App:

COVID friendly- not having to exchange cash reduces human interaction

Saves time- get quotes, order and pay in minutes

Competitive pricing- homeowners receive five bids with no processing fees

Eco friendly- eliminates paper estimates and invoices

On-demand lawn care services are an indivisible part of everyday life which is no surprise why GreenPal has hit one million users. Homeowners don't have to wrangle service providers anymore to get competitive bids, now they can book direct through YourGreenPal.com

Visit https://www.yourgreenpal.com for more information about contactless landscape services.

About GreenPal

GreenPal is hands- down the easiest way to book a local lawn care company for yard maintenance services at affordable prices. If you're looking for same day lawn mowing or other services you're at the right place. GreenPal is a seamless way to book yard services across the US at the touch of a button, without ever making a phone call.

Media Contact

Bryan Clayton

[email protected]

SOURCE GreenPal

Related Links

https://www.yourgreenpal.com

