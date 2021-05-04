COVID-19 Analysis on Advanced Wound Care Market Report for Q1- 2021 compared to 2020|Expected to reach USD 3.15 billion by 2025|Technavio
The advanced wound care market is poised to grow by USD 3.15 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 6% during 2021-2025. The market records incremental growth due to technological advances during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of acute and chronic wounds is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the high cost of wound treatments and advanced wound care products may impede the market growth.
Advanced Wound Care Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
To help businesses improve their market position, the advanced wound care market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 4L Health Co. Ltd., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Hollister Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Organogenesis Inc., and Smith & Nephew plc.
Advanced Wound Care Market 2021-2025: Key Offerings
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue - 2021−2025
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, challenges, and market opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, end-user, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – Detailed vendor information with segments and key offerings
Advanced Wound Care Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The advanced wound care market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Advanced wound dressings
- Wound therapy devices
- Wound care biologics
- End-user
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- ASCs
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
