COVID-19 and ARDS Educational Webinar: Recovery and Life After the ICU

CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ARDS Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting patients and families faced with the horrific diagnosis of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), announced today it will host a live webinar on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. EST titled, "Lessons Learned from COVID-19 and ARDS: Recovery and Life after the ICU." Members of the public are welcome to attend. Attendees can register for the webinar by visiting: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7AfP4kY6TNigzeO01ObTeQ

Host and moderator, ARDS Foundation's Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Eileen Rubin, J.D., will be joined by the Medical Director of Cleveland Clinic Post-ICU Recovery Clinic and critical care physician and pulmonologist,, Michelle Biehl, M.D., M.S., critical care physician and pulmonologist, Josh Veith, M.D. and critical care physicians Eileen Bishop, D.O, and Karna Sarin, M.D. to discuss the connection between ARDS, COVID-19-induced ARDS, and post-ICU recovery:

Eileen Rubin , J.D., Co-founder, President and CEO, founded the ARDS Foundation in 2000. Eileen, herself, is an ARDS survivor and is active on numerous committees to represent the voice of the patients and families with all aspects of medical research, guidelines and protocols. Eileen has worked closely with the American Thoracic Society and the Society of Critical Care Medicine.

Dr. Michelle Biehl is the Medical Director for the Cleveland Clinic Post-ICU Recovery Clinic, a critical care physician and pulmonologist at the Cleveland Clinic. Prior to working at Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Biehl worked at Stanford Health after completing her fellowship in pulmonary and critical care at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

is the Medical Director for the Cleveland Clinic Post-ICU Recovery Clinic, a critical care physician and pulmonologist at the Cleveland Clinic. Prior to working at Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Biehl worked at Stanford Health after completing her fellowship in pulmonary and critical care at Mayo Clinic in . Dr. Josh Veith is a critical care physician and pulmonologist at the Cleveland Clinic. Prior to working at the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Veith did his residency at UCSF and completed his medical degree at Penn State University .

Following the presentation, webinar attendees will:

Comprehend the important role of the ARDS Foundation

Learn about ARDS and COVID-19-induced ARDS

Gain insight into the first-hand patient experience of ARDS

Learn about complications post-ICU and about post-ICU recovery

Understand the need for treatments for this respiratory disease

Have the opportunity to submit questions to Ms. Rubin, Dr. Biehl, Dr. Veith, Dr. Bishop and Dr. Sarin

"As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, we want to educate and help people understand ARDS, its relation to COVID-19, and help educate the public about the continued effects even after leaving the intensive care unit," Ms. Rubin added. "The ARDS Foundation is proud to provide support and advocacy to those affected by ARDS, as well as working with clinicians and industry, and we hope that this educational event can help increase awareness of the available tools and treatments in development for this devastating disease. Our goal is to fight Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome globally."

Athersys, Inc. partnered with the ARDS Foundation to sponsor and organize this event.

About ARDS Foundation

ARDS Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting patients and families faced with the horrific diagnosis of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). Founded in 2000, ARDS Foundation is dedicated to increasing awareness about this little-known syndrome. ARDS Foundation offers educational materials to families and patients, works passionately with clinicians, and partners with leaders in the industry to fight against ARDS together.

To learn more, please visit https://ardsglobal.org/ .

