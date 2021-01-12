COVID-19 And Deadly Variants Quickly Spreading: Essential Air Purification Technology Makes Critical Difference

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VironAire (https://VironAire.com) and its medical partners concur COVID-19 is undergoing alarming, explosive growth. Death tolls continue to set daily records. New variants – such as U.K and South African mutations – represent clear and present dangers to health and safety. As a result, VironAire released its newest version iNOX19 patent-pending air purification unit. The new device is engineered for seamless retrofit in VironAire's iVA1000 and iVA2500 purification decontamination systems.

Thirteen significant COVID-19 variants have been discovered according to Professor Shabir Madhi, lead researcher of the Oxford vaccine trials. Susan Weiss, Professor of Microbiology at University of Pennsylvania said, "It is quite possible there are previously unknown variants making the rounds here in the U.S." More are yet to be found and variants are sure to emerge, some resistant to current vaccines and available treatments.

iNOX19 Technology

VironAire fast-tracked its development to finalize its patent-pending technology. The new iNOX19 is a hermetically sealed chamber with statically charged stages, a titanium dioxide membrane to facilitate photocatalysis, along with other highly advanced methodologies. This revolutionary filtration system is a major component of VironAire's medical-grade portable air purifiers.

Next-Gen vs. HEPA Only Air Purification

The iNOX19 is utilized in VironAire's Next-Gen portable air purifiers. Its Next-Gen systems employ true medical-grade HEPA (13) filters. However, the iVA1000 and iVA2500 are much more than HEPA only filters. A single sneeze can blast 200 million viral particles into the air. Just a few minutes later, 50 billion pathogens may be flowing throughout a room. A relatively small amount of these infectious agents will be recirculated back into a space by a HEPA only purifier. VironAire devices use UV-C ultraviolent, PCO photocatalysis and negative ions to sterilize viral particles not trapped by its HEPA stages.

About VironAire

VironAire is a medical equipment manufacturer based in Palm Springs, CA. The company developed the only Next-Gen medical-grade, portable HEPA (H13), UV-C, and Charged-Ion air purifier that also incorporates photocatalysis, molecular sieve and other cutting-edge technologies. The company's purifiers trap, degrade and destroy deadly airborne pathogens. Its systems are used in numerous applications: medical, schools, restaurants, businesses and homes. VironAire is the number one preferred choice of knowledgeable consumers.

