COVID-19 and Obesity: Top Abstracts at ObesityWeek® Interactive

SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative scientific research results on Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and its impact on obesity will be presented through oral and poster abstracts at the 38th Annual Meeting of The Obesity Society (TOS) at ObesityWeek® Interactive. This online event will take place Nov. 2–6, 2020 at www.obesityweek.org. On-Demand materials and other elements of the interactive conference will remain available online through Dec. 31, 2020.

"COVID-19 disproportionately affects people with obesity, who are at greater risk for complications and death," said Jaime Almandoz, MD, co-chair of the TOS Program Planning Committee. "This year's program highlights the latest research on the impact of COVID-19 for people with obesity. This includes presentations covering the effects of COVID-19 on the immune system and outcomes in critically ill patients with obesity, in addition to the influence that the pandemic is having on eating, health behaviors, television watching and telemedicine."





TOS's program chairs haves selected a sampling of top abstracts from the nearly 40 abstracts focused on COVID-19 and obesity that will be presented at the meeting.

Samples of the science that will be presented include:

"Binge Watching During COVID: Associations With Stress and Body Weight" – Aghababian et al.

"Effects of COVID-19 Lockdown on Lifestyle Behaviors in Children With Obesity: A Longitudinal Study" - Heymsfield et al.

"Obesity Management in Times of COVID-19 Restrictions: Patient Survey in Center Offering Telemedicine" – Pachter et al.

"Impact of COVID-19 Stay-at-Home Orders on Weight-Related Behaviors Among Patients With Obesity" – Almandoz et al.

"Effect of Obesity and Metabolic Disease on Severity of SARS-CoV-2 Infection" – Jirapinyo et al.

"Association of BMI with Outcomes in Critically Ill Patients with COVID-19: Multicenter Cohort Study" – Pattou et al.

"Inflammatory Markers and Clinical Outcomes in Patients With Obesity Admitted With COVID-19" – Mostaghim et al.

To view these abstracts or to read others, media representatives can log on to www.obesityweek.org and research the Read 2020 Abstracts section under the Abstracts tab.

Media representatives interested in covering abstract presentations on COVID-19 and obesity or other obesity-related topics need to register for ObesityWeek® Interactive. Registration is free but a media code is needed. To obtain a media registration code, email TOS Director of Communications Kristin Collins at [email protected].

All abstracts are embargoed from media coverage until 12:00 p.m. (EST) Nov. 3, 2020, the first day of ObesityWeek® Scientific Sessions. Learn more about the Society's Embargo Policy.



For more information, visit www.obesityweek.org.

The Obesity Society (TOS) is the leading organization of scientists and health professionals devoted to understanding and reversing the epidemic of obesity and its adverse health, economic and societal effects. Combining the perspective of researchers, clinicians, policymakers and patients, TOS promotes innovative research, education, and evidence-based clinical care to improve the health and well-being of all people with obesity. For more information, visit www.obesityweek.org.



