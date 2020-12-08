COVID-19 and Period Poverty: How Nannocare Continues to Support the Community Throughout the Pandemic

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nannocare Inc., the makers of the revolutionary NannoPad®, has continued to support the menstrual needs of the underprivileged community, especially those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In keeping with Nannocare's tradition of giving back to the community, thousands of NannoPads were donated throughout the year to groups and organizations such as Girls Inc. of Worcester, the Worcester County Food Bank, as well as urgent care and other medical centers locally and around the country. Nannocare also donated pads to student associations and school health aid offices at local elementary schools.

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdowns and restrictions, Nannocare intensified their pledge to give back to the community. In November alone, Nannocare donated 11,000 NannoPads to Midnight Mission and the Dream Center Foundation.

Nannocare CEO, Paul Van Kleef, recognizes the importance of helping pad users maintain access to safe, all-natural and comfortable menstrual products and plans to continue Nannocare's donations program into 2021 and beyond.

What is NannoPad?

NannoPads are all-natural sanitary napkins embedded with Nannogenic™ technology to help relieve menstrual discomfort. The proprietary blend of concentrated particles works with the body's naturally occurring far infrared energy to improve microcirculation and to help reduce cramping and other menstrual-related pain.

NannoPads are made with hypoallergenic, 100% OCS Certified Organic Cotton and are entirely free of chlorine, pesticides, dyes, and fragrances. These thin and comfortable pads quickly absorb even the heaviest flows and their antibacterial properties can help to decrease odor.

About Nannocare

Nannocare was founded in Los Angeles, California to provide users with an all-natural, non-pharmaceutical alternative for the relief of menstrual discomfort.

The popularity of NannoPads has spurred the steady growth of Nannocare's distribution network into Canada and Mexico as well as the US. NannoPads are now available at multiple grocery and drugstore chains and other retail outlets throughout North America as well as online at Nannocare and Amazon and Wal-Mart's online marketplace.

