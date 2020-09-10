BALTIMORE and WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

232 Pages 6 x 9

978-1-4214-4073-6 $29.95 pb - 978-1-4214-4074-3 $34.95 ebook

Also available open access via Project MUSE

Publication date: 08 September 2020

What will be the consequences of the pandemic, and what will a post-COVID world order look like? In a series of essays, international experts in public health and medicine, economics, international security, technology, ethics, democracy, and governance imagine a bold new vision for our future in a new book entitled COVID-19 and World Order: The Future of Conflict, Competition, and Cooperation from Johns Hopkins University Press. The book follows the eponymous global virtual forum hosted by Johns Hopkins.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has killed hundreds of thousands of people and infected millions while also devastating the world economy. The consequences of the pandemic, however, go much further: they threaten the fabric of national and international politics around the world. As Henry Kissinger warned, "The coronavirus epidemic will forever alter the world order."

Essayists include not only former Google Chairman and CEO Eric Schmidt but other notable international experts: Graham Allison, Anne Applebaum, Philip Bobbitt, Hal Brands, Elizabeth Economy, Jessica Fanzo, Henry Farrell, Peter Feaver, Niall Ferguson, Christine Fox, Jeremy A. Greene, Hahrie Han, Kathleen H. Hicks, William Inboden, Tom Inglesby, Jeffrey P. Kahn, John Lipsky, Margaret MacMillan, Anna C. Mastroianni, Lainie Rutkow, Kori Schake, Thayer Scott, Benn Steil, Janice Gross Stein, James B. Steinberg, Johannes Urpelainen, Dora Vargha, Sridhar Venkatapuram, and Thomas Wright.

Praise for COVID-19 and World Order:

"The post-COVID world will raise profound challenges for policymakers in Washington and around the world. This outstanding volume brings together insights from visionary thinkers from a broad range of disciplines to help us navigate this uncharted territory"

--Ambassador Susan E. Rice, former national security advisor to President Barack Obama

"Hal Brands and Frank Gavin have assembled an all-star cast of writers to peer into the future of world order after COVID-19 — what it means for U.S.-China relations, American grand strategy, technological innovation and competition, global public health, and many other subjects. If you want to know how the world will change – and how it won't – after COVID, you cannot afford to miss this book. It is a must read."

--Stephen J. Hadley, former national security advisor to President George W. Bush

"COVID-19 attacked the world at a time when the international system was already under great stress. This volume brings together the best minds, from across the disciplines, to understand why the world was fracturing before COVID and how we might construct a more effective and just world order after COVID. An essential read."

--Lawrence H. Summers, Charles W. Eliot Professor at Harvard University and former Treasury Secretary of the United States

"The COVID-19 crisis has made it clear that the international order has reached a historic inflection point. This book provides an excellent tour de horizon of current and future global challenges, as well as thoughtful debates about how the United States can navigate an increasingly complex world."

--Jake Sullivan, former national security advisor to Vice President Joe Biden

About the editors:

Hal Brands is the Henry A. Kissinger Distinguished Professor of Global Affairs at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), a scholar at the American Enterprise Institute. He is also a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion.

Francis J. Gavin is the Giovanni Agnelli Distinguished Professor and the inaugural director of the Henry A. Kissinger Center for Global Affairs at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS). Gavin is also the chairman of the Board of Editors of Texas National Security Review.

SOURCE Johns Hopkins University Press

Related Links

http://www.press.jhu.edu/

