COVID-19: Being Able to Keep Patients Well Enough To Avoid The Hospital

A combination of common medications and treatments can keep some, if not most, COVID-19 patients out of the hospital

Using these treatments, other health care providers and Dr. Silverstein's patients have successfully avoided hospitalization and recovered from COVID-19. "Others, as well and confirmed by us, have found that these already-available medications when combined, prevented or lessened symptoms and the seriousness of patients' infections," he says. "This information should be widely available to providers and their patients in order to engage in a discussion about and/or use of these treatments."

The medications include:

- Decadron – Also known as dexamethasone (or equivalent dose of prednisone). These steroids are similar to the natural stress hormone hydrocortisone produced by the adrenal glands.

- Regeneron 2 IgG antibodies - For outpatients ages above 17. These are given by IV within 72 hours of a positive test or within 7 days of symptom onset.

- Remdesivir - An intravenous viral nucleotide analogue for in-hospital use that inhibits viral RNA polymerases thereby reducing viral replication. This is especially effective when combined with other agents, such as Baricitinib. Even more effective is lanadelumab with etsevimab.

- Asmanex/Alvesco asthma inhalers or steroid similars plus another asthma inhibitor like Singulair/montelukast which reduce lung inflammation

- Stomach acid and cold/viral reducers like Pepcid/famotidine, Halodine/povidone-iodine Nasal Antiseptic Liquid Packet.

- Hydroxychloroquine + azithromycin + zinc – Used as an antibiotic and corona virus "ionophore." This is now considered acceptable by the AMA.

- Colchicine – An anti-inflammatory gout medicine to calm general inflammation.

- Ivermectin – This treatment, usually prescribed for lice, inhibits host proteins which allow importing the virus and also reduces viral-induced nitric oxide and prostaglandin E2 via MAPK inhibition

- Metformin – A diabetes medicine, which has been found to be effective in women

- Bystolic – A beta blocker that reduces platelet aggregation-reducing clotting and "calms" the heart that may be under attack.

- Livalo – A cholesterol lowering statin.

- Tricor - A triglyceride-blood fat treatment.

- Persantin/dipyridamole - An anti-clotting pill.

- Low dose aspirin – Also inhibits clotting.

Dr. Silverstein learned of a very recently published study of patients in Tlaxcala, Mexico that confirmed his thinking. The aim of that study was to assess the effectiveness of a multidrug-therapy consisting of using Ivermectin, Azithromycin, Montelukast and aspirin = Acetylsalicylic Acid (called "TNR4" therapy) to prevent hospitalization and death among ambulatory COVID-19 cases. The study was published last month in the International Journal of Infectious Disease.

Nearly 85% of the patients in this study who received the TNR4 recovered within 14 days compared to 59% in the comparison group. The study concluded that the "…. likelihood of recovery within 14 days was 3.4 times greater among the TNR4 group than in the comparison group. Patients treated with TNR4 had a 75% and 81% lower risk of being hospitalized or death, respectively, then the comparison group." In that article, the TNR4 therapy was shown to improve recovery and death as well as minimize hospitalization of COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Silverstein cautions that this treatment does not keep people from getting the virus. He urges everyone, no matter their age, to continue following the common-sense preventive guidelines – double or KN-95 masking, social distancing, disinfecting contact surfaces, and thorough hand washing, "These are responsible precautions that everyone could do to avoid infection and spreading it to others. I expect them to be a part of our daily lives likely until July 2021," he says. He believes people will be effectively immune 10 days after their 1st Pfizer or Moderna vaccination which can nearly normalize behavior then. At that point, they are very unlikely to become seriously ill even if infected. It could feel like a flu then and still be treated with the above. Adequate "total immunity" will essentially follow 10 days after the second injection 28 days after the single Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

About Dr. Silverstein and The Preventive Medicine Center (PMC)

H. Robert Silverstein, MD is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology and a Fellow of the American College of Preventive Medicine. He founded The Preventive Medicine Center to promote a realistic, supportive, and holistic approach to health: achieving disease prevention and reversal where possible, through a combination of innovative, traditional, and alternative methods. For more information, go to: thepmc.org.

