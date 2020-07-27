HOUSTON, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness for Humanity is offering easy access to COVID-19 diagnostic testing on July 27, 2020, at 914 Preston St, 7th floor, Houston, TX. The testing site provides COVID-19 viral detection tests for anyone, without an appointment, insurance, symptoms, doctor's note, regardless of immigration status.

W4H is Smart Testing - your individual or business on-going health monitoring concierge.

W4H is working hard to increase the number of testing sites in various states, including Hawaii opening Monday. Orange Theory Fitness Hawaii is a prime example of a business in dire need of the smart testing solution that W4H administered and continues to monitor. "The smart testing solution W4H has given us (OTF) is something hard to be beat, a complete solution even harder to find," said David Long, CEO.

Individuals experiencing symptoms and those who have come into close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 should get tested. Also, those asymptomatic individuals who work with the public because they work in front line settings or have significant interaction with members of the public. Higher risk candidates include grocery store clerks, construction workers, retail associates, first responders, individuals who regularly ride public transit, or have recently attended a mass gathering.

Covid smart testing is a premium experience offered by a W4H health concierge, whether a large corporation or family with kids, it is customized, ongoing Covid health monitoring via technology that tracks & verifies the FDA authorized antibody & PCR test administered regularly. The white glove service focuses on efficiency, technology and convenience continuing with our long term vision of Peak Space Labs; the ultimate human optimization through bio-hacking, meditation and the latest wellness techniques.

Types of Tests

The PCR tests offered are viral detection tests, which diagnose a person who currently has the infection.

A serology, serological, or antibody test detects the presence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in your body.

COVID info:

w4Humanity.com or FDA.gov

Hours of testing at all locations:

Monday - Saturday, 9 am to 5 pm

Testing locations Opening 27th:

914 Preston St, 7th floor. Houston, TX 77002

660 Ala Moana Blvd Ste 217. Honolulu, HI 96913

Coming soon - August 1, 2020, Boulder, CO & Atlanta, GA.

For media inquiries, please contact Joshua Johnson at 917-214-8817. W4H Hawaii news coverage at Orange Theory Fitness: youtu.be/X941kqKkLAs

Call to action #SpreadLoveNotCovid video: youtu.be/iVrIr47BlYc.

Schedule an appointment or find out more about smart testing on SpreadLoveNot.com

About Us

Wellness for Humanity is a team of social entrepreneurs who seek to learn via doing instead of talking. The W4H execution incorporates functional medicine; science-backed bio-hacking into all aspects of life such as the scientifically advanced hotel and lifestyle space in Houston, a complete mecca for well being. All the individuals involved in our endeavor have a passion for making the world a better place through social impact, business, company culture, and personal development using cutting edge technology.

