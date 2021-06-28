COVID-19 Changes the Outlook for K-12 Enrollment

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has upended the U.S. educational system, including the number of children enrolled in school and where and how those children are learning.

"Disenrollment, where children are missing from school whether it is in-person or virtual, is a pandemic phenomenon with implications for children, families, school systems and society," said Kathy Mickey, managing editor and senior analyst at Simba Information's Education Group, which this month published PreK-12 Enrollment & Demographics, 2021-2022. "As traditional education broke down, we are seeing growing interest in charter schools, virtual schools and homeschooling."

Looking forward, another challenge to public schools and the funding they receive will be birthrates, which were declining in the U.S. prior to COVID-19, with the pandemic projected to contribute to a further dip.

Most children will return to in-person education at some location this fall. They will bring with them more technology devices distributed during the pandemic, possibly more facility with technology-based learning, but also learning gaps for educators to address.

For companies looking to serve the PreK-12 market in these changing times, Simba Information's PreK-12 Enrollment & Demographics, 2021-2022 provides information on public and private school enrollment trends, data on subgroups like English-language learners, students with disabilities and children in poverty, and updates on topics that include preschool enrollment, high school graduation rates and dual enrollment interest.

About Simba Information: Simba Information is widely recognized as the leading authority for market intelligence in the media and publishing industry. Simba's extensive information network delivers top quality, independent perspective on the people, events and alliances shaping the media and information industry, including the PreK-12 education market. Simba publishes newsletters and research reports that provide key decision-makers at more than 15,000 client companies around the globe with timely news, analysis, exclusive statistics and proprietary industry forecasts. For more information, please visit www.simbainformation.com.

Contact: Kathy Mickey

Managing Editor and Senior Analyst, Simba Information Education Group

240 747-3055

[email protected]

SOURCE Simba Information

Related Links

https://www.simbainformation.com

