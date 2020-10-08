COVID-19 Developer Impact Survey by Perforce Finds 19% Reporting 6+ Hour Increase Per Work Week

The survey found 91% developers working remotely, and 58% reporting an increase in hours worked per week.

Companies were also affected, with 55% reporting a decrease in hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic, and nearly 33% reporting a decrease in staffed contractors.

"Understanding how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting development teams is critical," said Rod Cope, CTO of Perforce Software. "This report shows the tangible impact it's having on developers and companies alike."

The report also provides projections for what the new normal may look like for development teams in a post-COVID world.

"COVID-19 won't be our last pandemic," Rod continued, "so learning the right lessons will be crucial to continued development success."

The full COVID-19 Developer Impact Report by JRebel, featuring analysis and projections from Rod Cope, is available for download at www.jrebel.com/resources/covid-19-developer-impact-report.

