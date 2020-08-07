COVID-19 Disease Landscape Report 2020: Epidemiology Metrics & Trends, Pipeline for Antivirals & Vaccines, Deal-Making Trends

DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) - Analysis of the Emerging Disease Landscape - June 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Epidemiology of COVID-19 is rapidly evolving and a number of companies have begun to invest in this space. The absence of proven therapeutic options and the lack of a vaccine to protect against infection has led to a race to develop effective interventions. A range of players - from pharma and biotech firms to academic institutions and government agencies - have thrown their hats in the ring.

Report Scope

Global epidemiology metrics and trends

Snapshot of epidemiological trends to date in the top three most-affected countries

An overview of the pipeline for antivirals and vaccines

Summary of available efficacy data

An assessment of the clinical trials landscape by phase, sponsor type, geography, and other key attributes

Highlights in deal-making trends, particularly public-private partnerships

Spotlight on social media coverage

Reasons to Buy

Understand the global epidemiology of COVID-19

Obtain a snapshot of epidemiological trends to date in the top three most-affected countries

Access an overview of the pipeline for therapeutics and vaccines

Stay up to date on available efficacy data for pipeline-stage products

View the clinical trials landscape by across key attributes

Get up to speed on highlights in deal-making trends, particularly public-private partnerships

Monitor top trends in social media coverage

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Epidemiology

2.1 Epidemiology: Snapshot as of March 25, 2020

2.2 Epidemiology: Disease Trajectory as of March 25, 2020

2.3 Epidemiology Indicators in the Top 3 Most-Affected Countries: Disease Trajectory in China as of March 25, 2020

2.4 Epidemiology Indicators in the Top 3 Most-Affected Countries: Disease Trajectory in Italy as of March 25, 2020

2.5 Epidemiology Indicators in the Top 3 Most-Affected Countries: Disease Trajectory in the US as of March 25, 2020

2.6 Epidemiology Forecast: United States



3 Pipeline Overview

3.1 Pipeline Therapeutics: Breakdown by Phase

3.2 Pipeline Therapeutics: Breakdown by Molecule Type

3.3 Pipeline Therapeutics: Breakdown by Type of Developer

3.4 Pipeline Therapeutics: Clinical-Stage Candidates (Phase I - III)

3.5 Pipeline Therapeutics: Preclinical-Stage Candidates

3.6 Pipeline Therapeutics: Currently Available Data

3.7 Pipeline Vaccines: Breakdown by Phase

3.8 Pipeline Vaccines: Breakdown by Developer Type

3.9 Pipeline Vaccines: Clinical and Preclinical-Stage Candidates



4 Pipeline Overview

4.1 Pipeline Therapeutics: Breakdown by Phase

4.2 Pipeline Therapeutics: Breakdown by Molecule Type

4.3 Pipeline Therapeutics: Breakdown by Type of Developer

4.4 Pipeline Therapeutics: Clinical-Stage Candidates (Phase I - III)

4.5 Pipeline Therapeutics: Preclinical-Stage Candidates

4.6 Pipeline Therapeutics: Currently Available Data

4.7 Pipeline Vaccines: Breakdown by Phase

4.8 Pipeline Vaccines: Breakdown by Developer Type

4.9 Pipeline Vaccines: Clinical and Preclinical-Stage Candidates



5 Clinical Trials

5.1 Clinical Trials: Breakdown by Phase

5.2 Clinical Trials for Therapeutics and Vaccines

5.3 Clinical Trials: Overview by Region

5.4 Clinical Trials for Therapeutics: Leading Sponsors

5.5 Clinical Trials: Leading Industry Sponsors

5.6 Trends in Trial Design



6 Deal-making Trends

6.1 Deal-making Trends



7 Social Media Trends

7.1 Key Twitter Chatter

7.2 Top Trending Tweets include #Covid19 #Coronavirus #Patients #Flattenthecurve



8 Key Findings



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9tb0en

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

