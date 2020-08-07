COVID-19 Disease Landscape Report 2020: Epidemiology Metrics & Trends, Pipeline for Antivirals & Vaccines, Deal-Making Trends

The "Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) - Analysis of the Emerging Disease Landscape - June 2020" report

The Epidemiology of COVID-19 is rapidly evolving and a number of companies have begun to invest in this space. The absence of proven therapeutic options and the lack of a vaccine to protect against infection has led to a race to develop effective interventions. A range of players - from pharma and biotech firms to academic institutions and government agencies - have thrown their hats in the ring.

Report Scope

  • Global epidemiology metrics and trends
  • Snapshot of epidemiological trends to date in the top three most-affected countries
  • An overview of the pipeline for antivirals and vaccines
  • Summary of available efficacy data
  • An assessment of the clinical trials landscape by phase, sponsor type, geography, and other key attributes
  • Highlights in deal-making trends, particularly public-private partnerships
  • Spotlight on social media coverage

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Epidemiology
2.1 Epidemiology: Snapshot as of March 25, 2020
2.2 Epidemiology: Disease Trajectory as of March 25, 2020
2.3 Epidemiology Indicators in the Top 3 Most-Affected Countries: Disease Trajectory in China as of March 25, 2020
2.4 Epidemiology Indicators in the Top 3 Most-Affected Countries: Disease Trajectory in Italy as of March 25, 2020
2.5 Epidemiology Indicators in the Top 3 Most-Affected Countries: Disease Trajectory in the US as of March 25, 2020
2.6 Epidemiology Forecast: United States

3 Pipeline Overview
3.1 Pipeline Therapeutics: Breakdown by Phase
3.2 Pipeline Therapeutics: Breakdown by Molecule Type
3.3 Pipeline Therapeutics: Breakdown by Type of Developer
3.4 Pipeline Therapeutics: Clinical-Stage Candidates (Phase I - III)
3.5 Pipeline Therapeutics: Preclinical-Stage Candidates
3.6 Pipeline Therapeutics: Currently Available Data
3.7 Pipeline Vaccines: Breakdown by Phase
3.8 Pipeline Vaccines: Breakdown by Developer Type
3.9 Pipeline Vaccines: Clinical and Preclinical-Stage Candidates

5 Clinical Trials
5.1 Clinical Trials: Breakdown by Phase
5.2 Clinical Trials for Therapeutics and Vaccines
5.3 Clinical Trials: Overview by Region
5.4 Clinical Trials for Therapeutics: Leading Sponsors
5.5 Clinical Trials: Leading Industry Sponsors
5.6 Trends in Trial Design

6 Deal-making Trends
6.1 Deal-making Trends

7 Social Media Trends
7.1 Key Twitter Chatter
7.2 Top Trending Tweets include #Covid19 #Coronavirus #Patients #Flattenthecurve

8 Key Findings

