COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Global Market Report 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the COVID-19 drug-associated APIs market are Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Lianyungang Guike Pharmaceutical, Alembic Pharmaceutical, Wockhardt Ltd, Sandoz Srl, Lupin Limited, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Shanghai Shyndec Pharmaceutical (Haimen) Co Ltd, and Yatai Pharma.

The global COVID-19 drug-associated APIs market is expected to grow from $5.55 billion in 2021 to $5.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The COVID-19 drug-associated APIs market is expected to reach $7.55 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6%.

The COVID-19 drug associated APIs market consists of sales of acetaminophen (Tylenol) and ibuprofen (Motrin, Advil).Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

COVID-19 drug-associated APIs refer to the active pharmaceutical components that are employed in the production of COVID-19 medications. Chemicals called active pharmaceutical components serve as the foundation for pharmaceutical drugs and medicines and are responsible for pharmacological activity in the human body.

North America is the largest region in the COVID-19 drug-associated APIs market in 2022.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the COVID-19 drug-associated APIs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main classes of drugs in COVID-19 drug-associated APIs are antimalarials, bronchodilators, antibiotics, antivirals, and others.Antimalarial drugs, or simply antimalarials, are antiparasitic chemical agents which can be utilized to cure or prevent malaria.

They are generally organically sourced. The different types of drugs include generic, branded, and d and involve various modes of business such as captive API and merchant API.

High demand for some antiretrovirals, antimalarials, sedatives, bronchodilators and other respiratory drugs drives the demand for the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) used in the production of COVID-19 drugs.Active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are the biologically active component used in manufacturing pharmaceutical drugs.

Remdesivir and Favipiravir are two common antiviral medications used currently for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.Remdesivir is a medication approved for emergency use in the USA and Japan for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Remdesivir gained emergency use authorization (EUA) from the FDA on May 1, 2020, based on its preliminary data showing a faster time to recovery in hospitalized patients with several diseases.Favipiravir, which is used to treat influenza in Japan, has also shown a positive effect on COVID patients.

As COVID-19 is a respiratory ailment, the demand for bronchodilators spiked significantly. Therefore, the increasing demand for antivirals, antimalarials, and bronchodilators is projected to boost the demand for the COVID-19-associated drug APIs market over the forecast period.

The disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak in the supply chain of medical products limited the growth of the COVID-19 drug-associated APIs market in the past few months.The source for APIs plays a crucial part in the strategic plan to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The majority of APIs for generic drug manufacturing across the globe are sourced from India, with nearly 30% of generic APIs used in the USA.The restrictions imposed on the export of pharma products owing to COVID-19 supply chain disruptions restricted the market growth.

For instance, India imposed an export ban on 26 pharma products and medical devices in March 2020.The ban was imposed attributing to the supply chain disruptions on API and other bulk drugs due to restrictive measures such as lockdown and closure of factories in many countries across the globe to ensure that the disease spread is contained.

Thus, shortages caused by the disruptions in supply chains and restrictions imposed on the export of pharma products impacted the growth of the COVID-19 drug-associated APIs market over the last few months.

Key players operating in the pharmaceutical industry that manufactures COVID-19 drug-associated APIs are focusing on strategies such as plant capacity or production capacity expansion to meet the increasing demand due to the rising number of coronavirus cases across the globe.For instance, in March 2020, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd announced that the company is ramping up the production for the company's production for azithromycin to 20 tons per month.

Likewise, In April 2020, FUJIFILM Corporation announced the expansion of its manufacturing capacity and increase in the production of influenza antiviral Avigan Tablet (Favipiravir) by nearly 2.5 times by the end of July. Avigan is currently undergoing clinical trials testing its safety and efficacy for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

In February 2020, Dr.Reddy Labs announced the acquisition of the branded generics business of Wockhardt for an amount of $242 million (INR 1,850 crore).

The acquisition is expected to scale up the former company's presence in home markets including India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and the Maldives.The Wockhardt business consists of a product portfolio of 62 brands in multiple therapy fields such as dermatology, neurology, respiratory, VMS, pain, gastroenterology, and vaccine.

Wockhardt Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is a global biotechnology and pharmaceutical company based in Mumbai, India.

The countries covered in the COVID-19 drug-associated APIs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

