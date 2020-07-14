"COVID-19 edition" of pediatric medical device competition announces finalists

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixteen finalists are announced in the "Make Your Medical Device Pitch for Kids!" special COVID-19 edition competition presented by the National Capital Consortium for Pediatric Device Innovation (NCC-PDI). Representing innovations in COVID-19-related pediatric medical devices, the finalists will compete in a virtual pitch event held on July 20, 2020. Winners will receive grant awards of up to $50,000.

The competition is led by NCC-PDI co-founders the Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation at Children's National Hospital and the A. James Clark School of Engineering at the University of Maryland and powered by nonprofit accelerator and NCC-PDI member, MedTech Innovator.

This competition focuses on pediatric medical devices that support home health monitoring and telehealth, and improve sustainability, resiliency and readiness in diagnosing and treating children during a pandemic.

"As COVID-19 continues to threaten the health of families and children across the nation, we must continue to seek new and better ways to deliver quality care during a pandemic and offer technology solutions to reopen more safely," says Kolaleh Eskandanian, Ph.D., MBA, PMP, vice president and chief innovation officer at Children's National Hospital and principal investigator of NCC-PDI. "Competitions like this are vital to get ahead of the healthcare challenge that COVID-19 presents in the world of pediatrics. By supporting innovation, we provide critical breakthroughs that can positively impact the lives of the children and families we serve."

Along with grant funding, one company from the competition will be selected by Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS to receive a one-year residency at JLABS @ Washington, DC, which will be located on the new Children's National Research and Innovation Campus currently under construction. In addition to the 2021 JLABS residency, the awardee will have access to the JLABS community and expert mentoring by the Johnson & Johnson family of companies.

The following are the 16 pediatric device innovations that judges selected for the final competition:

Adipomics - simple and fast, one-step COVID-19 diagnostic kit for home or school use

- simple and fast, one-step COVID-19 diagnostic kit for home or school use Bloom Standard (Kaaria) - wearable, AI-driven ultrasound for infant cardiac and pulmonary screening and diagnostics

- wearable, AI-driven ultrasound for infant cardiac and pulmonary screening and diagnostics CereVu Medical - remote COVID-19 sensor, monitor and centralized data hub that measures blood oxygen saturation, muscle aches, temperature and trouble breathing

- remote COVID-19 sensor, monitor and centralized data hub that measures blood oxygen saturation, muscle aches, temperature and trouble breathing Children's Hospital of Philadelphia – a transparent reusable DIY origami facemask that reveals facial expressions & improves communication

a transparent reusable DIY origami facemask that reveals facial expressions & improves communication Children's National Hospital - Lab-on-a-chip device for high-throughput combination drug screening

- Lab-on-a-chip device for high-throughput combination drug screening Hopscotch - gamified cognitive behavioral therapy-based computer exercises to encourage kids to stay engaged and complete treatment programs

- gamified cognitive behavioral therapy-based computer exercises to encourage kids to stay engaged and complete treatment programs Medichain - cost effective, accurate COVID-19 test with results in minutes and can detect the virus in the early stage

- cost effective, accurate COVID-19 test with results in minutes and can detect the virus in the early stage Medipines - monitor device that displays critical respiratory parameters analyzed from a patient's breathing sample

- monitor device that displays critical respiratory parameters analyzed from a patient's breathing sample OtoPhoto - a smart otoscope that quickly and accurately aids diagnosis of ear infections for home telehealth use

- a smart otoscope that quickly and accurately aids diagnosis of ear infections for home telehealth use OxiWear – continuous wear oxygen-monitoring device used to reduce patient insecurity

– continuous wear oxygen-monitoring device used to reduce patient insecurity REALTROMINS - real time, continuously updated predictive analytics to identify impending mortality in children

- real time, continuously updated predictive analytics to identify impending mortality in children SurgiPals - digital assistant and urine biochemical sensor to aid in outpatient care of children with COVID-19

- digital assistant and urine biochemical sensor to aid in outpatient care of children with COVID-19 TGV-Dx - a novel, phenotype-based test system for rapid selection of effective antibiotic regimen

- a novel, phenotype-based test system for rapid selection of effective antibiotic regimen VitaScope - quick, accurate infant vital signs to facilitate high-quality virtual care

- quick, accurate infant vital signs to facilitate high-quality virtual care Vitls - wearable platform for remote patient monitoring of the vitals clinicians require to assess a patient

- wearable platform for remote patient monitoring of the vitals clinicians require to assess a patient X-Biomedical - rugged, portable smart ICU ventilator for pediatric and adult patients

Funding for the competition is made possible by a grant from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and a philanthropic gift from Mei Xu, founder of e-commerce platform Yes She May, a site dedicated to women-owned brands. The creator of successful global businesses, Mei Xu is also a mother who understands the importance of pediatric specialty care and wants to encourage innovators who are developing solutions that can improve children's health care.

In addition to this COVID-19 special edition event, NCC-PDI recently revealed the ten finalists in its prestigious 8th annual "Make Your Medical Device Pitch for Kids!" competition. Cardiovascular, NICU, and orthopaedic and spine device innovations are the focus of the fall competition, taking place October 7, 2020 as part of the 8th Annual Symposium on Pediatric Device Innovation, presented by Children's National and co-located with The MedTech Conference powered by AdvaMed.

About Children's National Hospital

Children's National Hospital, based in Washington, D.C., celebrates 150 years of pediatric care, research and commitment to community. Volunteers opened the hospital in 1870 with 12 beds for children displaced after the Civil War. Today, 150 years stronger, it is among the nation's top 10 children's hospitals. It is ranked No. 1 for newborn care for the fourth straight year and ranked in all specialties evaluated by U.S. News & World Report. Children's National is transforming pediatric medicine for all children. In 2020, construction will be complete on the Children's National Research & Innovation Campus, the first in the nation dedicated to pediatric research. Children's National has been designated twice as a Magnet® hospital, demonstrating the highest standards of nursing and patient care delivery. This pediatric academic health system offers expert care through a convenient, community-based primary care network and specialty outpatient centers in the D.C., metropolitan area, including the Maryland and Northern Virginia suburbs. Children's National is home to the Children's National Research Institute and Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation and is the nation's seventh-highest NIH-funded children's hospital. It is recognized for its expertise and innovation in pediatric care and as a strong voice for children through advocacy at the local, regional and national levels.

For more information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE Children's National Hospital

Related Links

https://childrensnational.org

