COVID-19-Free: For Seniors In Place Clients, Caregivers, Staff - Due to Extraordinary Preventive Measures

SPRINGFIELD, N.J., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniors In Place is the largest, independent, private duty, health care service firm in New Jersey. Since 2001, they have provided millions of hours of in-home care for thousands of New Jersey families.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Seniors In Place has been at the forefront in the fight to keep seniors safe in their own homes. The efforts have paid off. According to Adam Blecker, President, Seniors In Place: "Seniors In Place has remained COVID-19 free, without having a single client, caregiver, or staff member infected from using our services. We are exceptionally proud that we have been able to deliver the highest quality of care, during this unprecedented time."

In August of this year, Seniors In Place opened its very own COVID-19 testing center, giving its Certified Home Health Aides and Registered Nurses critical access to testing. Seniors In Place is one of a very few home health aide agencies in New Jersey with its own testing center.

Even before opening the testing center, Seniors In Place adhered to a strict set of COVID-19 policies and procedures, prioritizing the safety of clients and caregivers above all else. As an example, their trained Registered Nurses developed COVID-19 policies and procedures and re-developed them 13 times as more information became available.

Seniors In Place is New Jersey's Top Home Health Aide Agency

For two decades, the Seniors In Place family has provided millions of hours of in-home and in-facility care for thousands of New Jersey families.

It is accredited with Distinction by The Commission on Accreditation for Home Care.

Seniors In Place caregivers are all employees – NOT independent contractors. They are state-certified, insured, receive benefits, and are continuously educated and regularly evaluated.

For more information on in-home-care-related COVID-19 resources, visit www.SeniorsInPlace.com. For urgent need for care, call our rapid response line 24/7 – 973-774-3660.

