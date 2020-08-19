COVID-19 Fuelling Notable Growth in In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, Creating Novel Growth Opportunities for Players: TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global in vitro diagnostics market is set to witness a notable increase in its worth over the forecast period of 2017 to 2025, owing to a sturdy compound annual growth rate of 5.60% anticipated to drive the market on a higher trajectory. A slew of factors such as positive transformations in medical and healthcare industries are supporting the projected market growth over the stated period.

As per Transparency Market Research, "Development of state-of-the-art diagnostics facilities is a major growth factor in the global in-vitro diagnostics market. As technology advances and players get comfortable with digital tools and techniques, the market would only grow further."

Key Findings of Global In-vitro Diagnostics Market Study:

Owing to increase in demand for better diagnostics in oncology, the relevant application segment will drive demand for in-vitro diagnostics in a major way

Growing concerns around new forms of tumors being discovered is leading the healthcare industry towards a quest to address these challenges

North American region will account for a large share of the global in-vitro diagnostics market over the assessment period.

Key Drivers of Growth in Global In-vitro Diagnostics Market:

Digital transformation, technological advancement and increasing significance of point-of-care diagnostics are contributing to growth in the market

Massive increase in incidence of COVID -19 infections is leading to increase in research and development activities in diagnostics of infectious diseases, leading to market growth

State-of-the-art diagnostic facilities are enabling growth in the market by paving way for better outcomes

More and more facilities are exploring advanced technologies for up-gradation purposes, driving demand for in-vitro diagnostics

Notable increase in incidence of cancer across several regions in the world will propel the market on a higher growth curve

Regional Analysis of Global In-vitro Diagnostics Market:

North American region is witnessing a massive increase in in-vitro testing and this can be majorly attributed to increase in COVID-19 cases in the United States of America

In Asia Pacific (APAC) region, cooperation between countries to better manage increasing incidence of diseases is leading to growth in in-vitro diagnostics market

Competitive Landscape of Global In-vitro Diagnostics Market:

Some of the distinguished players operating in the vendor landscape of global in-vitro diagnostics market who are also covered comprehensively by Transparency Market Research are Becton Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Diasorin, and Biomerieux SA.

A number of players in the market are directing efforts towards educating people so that they are aware of relevance of testing. It is pertinent to note here that a host of other measures are being used by market players to lay claim to higher share of global in-vitro diagnostics market. Increasing research and development (R&D) activities and growing advancement in technology are critical growth factors for players. Innovation holds a prominent place in overall growth strategy for most notable players.

Market Segmentation:

By Technology:

Point of Care

Molecular Diagnostics

Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR)



Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology



Microarray



Hybridization



DNA Sequencing and Next Generation Sequencing



Other MDX Technologies

Immunoassay

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays (ELISA)



Radioimmunoassay (RIA)



Enzyme-Linked Immunospot (ELIspot) Assay



Rapid Tests



Other Immunoassay Techniques

Clinical Chemistry

Basic Metabolic Profile



Electrolyte Panel



Liver Panel



Lipid Panel



Renal Panel



Thyroid Function Panel



Specialty Chemical Tests

Whole Blood Glucose Monitoring

Hematology

Clinical Microbiology

Coagulation and Hemostasis

Others

By Application:

Drug Testing

Infectious Disease

Oncology

Metabolic Disease

Autoimmune Disease

Others

By End User:

Diagnostics Laboratories

Hospitals

Academic & Research Centers

Home Care

Others

By Geography:

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Israel



Rest of Middle East & Africa

