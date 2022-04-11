COVID-19 Has Had No Effect on Seniors' Desire to Stay in Their Homes as They Age, but the Unmet Needs of an Aging Population Continue to Make "Aging in Place" a Challenge

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Mobility is the key to living independently". That's according to Keith A. Paul, co-founder and CEO of HandyPro, a national franchise brand specializing in modifying and remodeling homes for seniors and those living with mobility challenges.

Keith, a certified aging-in-place specialist (CAPS) and licensed builder for 25 years, goes on to say that the most dangerous room of the house for seniors is the bathroom. "That's the room where most falls take place".

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every year, more than 1 in 4 older adults will have a fall. The most recent data from the CDC shows falls were the leading cause of injury among older adults, sending 3.1 million seniors to the emergency room and causing more than 34,000 deaths among Americans ages 65 and over in 2019.

Keith says falls can be prevented if the right kind of safety measures are put in place. "Most of our bathroom modifications include mounting shower grab bars, walk-in tub installations and non-slip flooring." Based on the principals of Universal Design, the process of creating products that are accessible to people with a wide range of abilities, disabilities, and other characteristics, HandyPro evaluates a senior client's home using their Individual – Environmental Fit™ approach. "Every living space is unique" Keith says. "We assess the entire environment, interior, and exterior. Our customized assessment often reveals solutions our clients or their caregivers never though possible. Widening doorways, wheelchair ramps, automatic door openers or vertical platform lifts, which is a porch lift, installed when no other modifications can be made to accommodate a wheelchair" can greatly increase an older adult's mobility and their independence.

Older adults must plan if they want to live at home as they age. Seniors need to be aware of the threats to their safety as the age at home. The fact is, the older we get the more dangerous our own homes become. A certified aging-in-place specialist can suggest necessary modifications.

As a complementary service to area seniors and those with mobility challenges, HandyPro will conduct an Individual - Environmental Fit™ in-home assessment at no cost for anyone who requests one by calling 800-942-6394. HandyPro always maintains strict on-site COVID safety protocols' when in our client's homes.

