COVID-19 Health Innovation Collaborative Attracts Ideas from Across U.S. to Address Health Pandemic Challenges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation (GuideWell), the parent to a family of forward-thinking companies focused on transforming health care, announced 13 health-tech companies from across the nation will showcase solutions that address some of the major challenges of the current health pandemic today at the GuideWell COVID-19 Health Innovation Collaborative Showcase. A virtual substance abuse support system and an AI-powered COVID-19 symptom attestation platform are among the concepts and prototypes that will be featured.

All of the ideas focus on increasing the scope and scale of resources to reduce the complex stress factors COVID-19 is having on our country's health care system.

"Overcoming the health care challenges associated with COVID-19 requires out-of-the-box thinking from some of the brightest minds," said Camille Harrison, senior vice president and chief operating officer of GuideWell Commercial Markets and GuideWell Innovation. "It is more imperative than ever that we, as a health solutions enterprise, foster innovation and collaboration and use them to help our country fight back against COVID-19."

GuideWell is hosting the one-day virtual event to offer selected entrepreneurs an opportunity to present their pandemic-relief business models and engage with health insurance and other health care industry experts from across the country, with hopes for future collaboration and partnerships.

GuideWell announced the Challenge and the company's commitment of $125,000 in April, shortly after COVID-19 began sweeping through the United States. The initiative was designed to source innovative technology solutions that demonstrate potential to alleviate some of the health care challenges people face during public health emergencies. Nearly 100 health-technology companies submitted solutions. And now, the companies with the most promising solutions have a unique opportunity to present their ideas and connect with industry experts.

The COVID-19 Health Innovation Collaborative is specifically focused on addressing critical risks facing health care professionals and staff, homebound COVID-19 patients and families, and the social issues that may arise from social distancing.

"We launched this initiative to accelerate and unite rapid, market-ready solutions to enhance how we deliver care to our customers during these especially trying times," said Kirstie McCool, executive director of GuideWell Innovation. "This showcase grants health-tech companies the opportunity to scale their business to new markets and improve the health and wellness of millions during this global pandemic."

The cohort consists of 13 health-technology companies from across the country specializing in solutions that address the critical gaps in response to global health pandemics.

The 13 startups selected to participate in the showcase are:

Applicants selected to participate in the collaborative were eligible for a portion of the $125,000 non-dilutive award funding that GuideWell provided to support the collaborative. In addition, those selected to participate in the showcase may receive an opportunity to pilot their solution in collaboration with GuideWell and its clinical partners.

To learn more about the COVID-19 Health Innovation Collaborative, click here.

About GuideWell

GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation (GuideWell) is a not-for-profit mutual holding company and the parent to a family of forward-thinking companies focused on transforming health care. The GuideWell organization includes the leading health insurance company in Florida; a portfolio of clinical delivery organizations; a health care consumer marketing, sales and engagement company; a provider of administrative services to state and federal health care programs; and a leader in risk adjustment and population care management. The GuideWell enterprise serves 27 million people in 35 states and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. For more information, visit www.guidewell.com.

