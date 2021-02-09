COVID-19 Highlights Impact of Greenphire's SaaS Clinical Trial Solutions

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenphire , the global leader in financial lifecycle management for clinical trials, today announced it has seen significant growth over the past 12 months and achieved momentous milestones for the company, as of 2020 year-end.

COVID-19 brought numerous research studies to a halt in 2020, but of those studies that continued, many called upon Greenphire's financial and patient convenience solutions to remain active. The total number of sites supported by ClinCard, the industry-leading method for automated participant payment and reimbursement, increased by 46% last year. Additionally, the number of participants receiving payments or reimbursements grew 18%, pushing the company to hit a milestone of issuing more than 11.1 million total payments to over 2.6 million clinical trial participants across the globe.

Greenphire's ConneX® global travel solution for clinical trial participants also saw a jump in both countries and participants served. Travel has been arranged in 34 countries, up seven from 2019. Among the top countries using ConneX include Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Russia, Spain, and the U.K. The most notable growth occurred with rideshare via Greenphire's integration with Lyft. In 2020, rideshares completed increased by more than 237% from 2019.

"No one could have predicted the challenges that trial sponsors, CROs, sites and participants would face when COVID-19 entered our lives, but we're thrilled to have been part of the solution," said Jim Murphy, CEO of Greenphire. "Greenphire has the privilege of serving as a partner in support of more than 20 COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutic trials aimed at ending the pandemic."

Along with streamlining and simplifying participant stipends, reimbursements and travel, Greenphire has experienced continued growth in automating site payments globally. From 2019 to 2020 the total number of sites paid by Greenphire's eClinicalGPS® investigator site payment solution grew by nearly 40% while the total number of payments executed increased by almost 50%. As a global company, Greenphire is facilitating and providing transparency into financial workflows for clinical trials across more than 70 countries worldwide.

"It's extremely fulfilling to lead an organization so committed to delivering innovative and impactful customer focused solutions," continued Murphy. "With the growth of our company, including staff count which has increased more than 20% over the past year, Greenphire has expanded from facilitating payments to optimizing the full business lifecycle of clinical trials from study startup through conduct and analysis." As the industry continues to shift and we accept a "new normal," the Greenphire team will continue innovating to unlock the collaborative potential of clinical trial sponsors, CROs, sites and participants around the globe, by removing financial barriers, providing greater transparency across stakeholders and greatly reducing administrative burden."

About Greenphire

Greenphire is the leader in global clinical trial financial process automation. Greenphire's best-in-class solutions optimize clinical trial performance by streamlining payment and logistical workflows from sponsors and CROs to sites and patients. Greenphire's EnvisiX™, eClinicalGPS, ClinCard and ConneX solutions easily handle any type of trial design and complexity, resulting in more accurate and compliant payments and simplified travel globally for both sites and patients. The choice of industry leaders worldwide, Greenphire provides better performance and better data, resulting in better trials. Learn more at www.greenphire.com .

Contact:

Alyson Kuritz

908-892-7149

[email protected]

SOURCE Greenphire

Related Links

http://www.greenphire.com

