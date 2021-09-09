COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Education Market In UAE 2021-2025 | Increasing Student Enrollments to Boost the Market Growth | 17000 + Technavio Reports

The potential growth difference for the Education Market in UAE between 2021 and 2025 is USD 97.12 thousand. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The market drivers such as increasing student enrollments will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the shortage of skilled teachers will challenge the growth of the market participants

The Education Market in UAE is segmented by end-user (K-12 schools and higher education) and ownership (private education and public education). By end-users, the K-12 schools account segment will continue to lead the Education market in UAE during the upcoming years.

Companies Mentioned

ASPAM Indian International School

Blackboard Inc.

Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills

GEMS Education

Higher Colleges of Technology

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-users

Market Segmentation by Ownerships

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

