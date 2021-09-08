COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Global Teeth Whitening Market | Analyzing Market Landscape for the New Normal | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Sep 08, 2021, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Teeth Whitening Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the teeth whitening market between 2020 and 2024 is USD 840.38 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The rising demand for cosmetic dentistry is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the availability of counterfeit products will challenge market growth.
The teeth whitening market report is segmented by product (whitening toothpaste, whitening strips, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). APAC will be the leading region with 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is a key market for teeth whitening in APAC.
Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Brodie & Stone International Plc
- Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
- Colgate-Palmolive Co.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- GoSmile LLC.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Product
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
