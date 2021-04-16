COVID-19 Impact Analysis on E-cigarette Market during Q1 of 2021| Expected to reach USD 14.39 Billion by 2025|Technavio
The e-cigarette market is expected to grow by USD 14.39 billion, progressing at a CAGR of about 11% during the forecast period.
The increasing investments by vendors in the global e-cigarette market is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the stiff competition from other nicotine products will hamper the market growth.
E-cigarette Market: Product Landscape
Based on the product, the market witnessed maximum growth in the modular e-cigarette segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the launch of new products. The market growth in the modular e-cigarette segment will be significant over the forecast period.
E-cigarette Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 37% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. Increasing promotional activities by vendors are driving the growth of the e-cigarette market in North America.
The US is one of the key markets for e-cigarette in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered:
- Altria Group Inc.
- British American Tobacco Plc
- Imperial Brands Plc
- Japan Tobacco Inc.
- JUUL Labs Inc.
- Nicopure Labs LLC
- NJOY LLC
- Philip Morris International Inc.
- Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd.
- Turning Point Brands Inc.
