COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Food Waste Management Market during Q1 of 2021| Expected to reach USD 7.3 Billion by 2025|Technavio
Apr 16, 2021, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The food waste management market is expected to grow by USD 7.30 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
The conversion of food waste into biofuels and organic fertilizers is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, increasing risks of fire accidents will hamper market growth.
Food Waste Management Market: Disposal Method Landscape
Based on the disposal method, the market witnessed maximum growth in the landfill segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the economical nature of the landfill disposal method. The market growth in the landfill segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Food Waste Management Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 59% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The implementation of several regulations for ensuring the management of food waste efficiently and the protection of human health as well as the environment by governments will be crucial in driving the growth of the food waste management market in APAC during the forecast period.
China and India are the key markets for food waste management in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in MEA.
More details: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70479
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global Smart Waste Management Market - Global smart waste management market is segmented by application (collection, landfill, recovery and recycling, and processing) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).
Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Hazardous Waste Management Market - Global hazardous waste management market is segmented by application (industrial, medical, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Exclusive Free Sample Report
Companies Covered:
- Advanced Disposal Services Inc.
- Biffa Plc
- China Everbright International Ltd.
- E.L. Harvey & Sons Inc.
- Hitachi Zosen Corp.
- Recology Inc.
- Republic Services Inc.
- SUEZ SA
- VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
- Waste Management Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Disposal method
- Market segments
- Comparison by Disposal method
- Landfill - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Recycling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Incineration - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Disposal method
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Advanced Disposal Services Inc.
- Biffa Plc
- China Everbright International Ltd.
- E.L. Harvey & Sons Inc.
- Hitachi Zosen Corp.
- Recology Inc.
- Republic Services Inc.
- SUEZ SA
- VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
- Waste Management Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/food-waste-management-market-size-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article