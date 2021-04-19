COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Gaming Console Market during Q1 of 2021| Expected to reach USD 14.59 Billion by 2025|Technavio

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The gaming console market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period, owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Gaming Console Market Participants:

Atari Inc

The company offers wireless classic joysticks, wireless modern controllers, and other products.

Dell Technologies Inc.

The company offers Alienware Stream Machines, Alienware Alpha, and other products.

Mad Catz Global Ltd.

The company offers the Mad Catz EGO Arcade FightStick.

Gaming Console Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Gaming console market is segmented as below:

Type

TV Consoles



Handheld Consoles

Application

Casual Gamers



Hardcore Gamers

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

The gaming console market is driven by enhanced features of next-generation gaming consoles. In addition, the diversifying gaming population is expected to trigger the gaming console market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

